TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $300,000 against Aviva Insurance Company of Canada (AIC) and administrative penalties in the total amount of $300,000 against S&Y Insurance Company (S&Y).

AIC contravened the Insurance Act (Act) and its regulations:

by failing to comply with sections 237 and 238 of the Act between November 15, 2021 , and June 20, 2022 ; and

, and ; and by failing to comply with an obligation assumed by undertaking, pursuant to paragraph 441.3(1)(2) of the Act, between February 25, 2022 , and June 20, 2022 .

S&Y contravened the Act and its regulations:

by failing to comply with sections 237 and 238 of the Act between November 15, 2021 , and April 30, 2022 ; and

, and ; and by failing to comply with an obligation assumed by undertaking, pursuant to paragraph 441.3(1)(2) of the Act, between February 25, 2022 , and April 30, 2022 .

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with AIC and S&Y.

