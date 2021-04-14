QUEBEC, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - While the teachers it represents were on a short strike this morning, the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) wanted to express its solidarity with the teachers of the Cree School Board, represented by the Association des employés du Nord québécois (AENQ-CSQ), who are on legal strike all day today with their education staff colleagues from the CSQ.

"I salute the courage and determination of the teachers and all the CSQ staff from the Cree School Board, who rallied to defend their rights and are on strike today. We know the Northern communities have great needs and lack services. After all its nice speeches, the government must put its words into action by taking concrete steps for staff and students. Teachers are out on the street trying to get results. The government will have to listen to them," said Josée Scalabrini, President of the FSE-CSQ.

As a reminder, the AENQ-CSQ is calling for the addition of many services for students, improved living conditions for staff, as well as concrete measures to attract and retain staff. Let us not forget that, like the residents of the communities, the staff suffers the repercussions a chronic housing shortage and a major drinking water supply crisis. The situation experienced by the Akulivik community is an example of this.

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) is composed of 34 unions representing more than 65,000 teachers in school service centres and school boards across Quebec. Its membership includes teachers from all sectors, including pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational and general adult education. It is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and negotiates in collaboration with the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT), which represents the 8,000 teachers in Quebec's English school boards. Together, they represent 73,000 teachers.

