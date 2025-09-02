GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - While winter may seem far away, for many Canadians it is time to start thinking about their snow removal contracts.

You may have difficulty getting quotes from different companies to compare their prices and services. Struggling to find more than one provider does not always mean snow removal companies are colluding. Most of the time, labour shortages are a legitimate reason for these limitations.

Still, it's important to be on the lookout for signs of illegal agreements. Some companies break the law by making deals with their competitors to limit choices and raise prices.

Canadians need to know to look for the warning signs. These illegal agreements between competitors can include:

Fixing prices: planning increases or extra surcharges without a legitimate reason.

Dividing territories: deciding who covers which streets or neighbourhoods.

Limiting customers: agreeing to cap the number of clients they take on.

Report it

If you suspect illegal agreements between snow removal companies, report them to the Competition Bureau.

Whistleblower initiative

Employees with knowledge of anti-competitive agreements can also provide information through the Bureau's whistleblowing initiative, and their identities will be kept secret.

Immunity and Leniency programs

Parties that engaged in anticompetitive activity can come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with Bureau investigations.

Learn more about collusion by watching this video.

