Frost & Sullivan to Illustrate a Zero-latency World and the Role of Advanced Technologies

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Archana Vidyasekar and Vinay Venkatesan , our Visionary Innovation Group experts, alongside Tingfang Ji , Senior Director of Engineering in Wireless R&D at Qualcomm, Nevin Jones , 5G Technical Product Marketing Lead at Verizon, and Alistair Elliott , IoT Expert, CEO Solutions at Pod Group, for the upcoming webinar, " Growth Opportunities to Fuel Global Innovation in a Zero-latency World " on November 14 at 11 AM EST .

"A world of 'zero-latency' will emerge from ongoing advancements in 5G and potential introduction of 6G in 2030, wherein millions of connected devices will interact in real-time at microsecond latency," said Vidyasekar. "The integration of 5G with IoT, edge computing, and digital reality will enable a powerful, connected ecosystem where data is shared instantaneously among people, machines, devices and systems."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Envision the timeline and impact of 5G over the next decade with industry leaders

Discuss the implications of 5G on enterprises and human lives over the next decade.

Understand drivers and challenges behind implementation and commercialization of 5G

Identify the core trends that will drive growth opportunities over the next decade.

Develop your own strategy to achieve seamless connectivity across people, devices, machines and systems with 5G

