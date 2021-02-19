Frost & Sullivan Shares Strategic Overview of Key Industries and Investment Opportunities in India by 2025

Along with industry experts from NITI Aayog and Aditya Birla Group, Frost & Sullivan will discuss India's economic development and fastest-growing sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- From a major economic crisis in 1991, India evolved to become the fastest-growing major economy in recent years. While Frost & Sullivan estimates an 8.8% contraction of its GDP for 2020-21, there are strong signs of rebound with a 10.5% expansion anticipated in 2021-22. India is expected to attain pre-pandemic GDP levels before key advanced economies in 2021, driven by factors such as a decline in COVID-19 case count, which should spur consumer and business confidence, and central bank liquidity measures.

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Sarwant Singh, Benoy CS, Kaushik Madhavan, Amol Kotwal, Sowmya Rajagopalan and Mukund Devnani for the upcoming webinar, "India in 2025: Key Industries and Investment Growth Opportunities," on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 4:30 PM (IST). They will be joined by industry stalwarts Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant & Mission Director at NITI Aayog, and Mudit Agarwal, Corporate Strategy & Business Development VP at Aditya Birla Group, to discuss key economic trends impacting India by 2025, the fastest-growing segments, boldest development themes, and investment options across industries.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/58c.

This unique webinar will provide a window to the future and insights on:

  • Indian economic development trajectory to 2025
  • Top investment opportunities and fastest-growing sectors by 2025
  • How digitization and adoption of emerging technologies across businesses are propelling India's growth
  • Factors that are fueling the rapid expansion of the chemicals sector
  • The future of healthcare in India
  • Trends and innovations driving the food and nutrition sector
  • Expansion of smart manufacturing and job creation in the country
  • The rapidly transforming Indian mobility sector, including automotive, supply chain, and logistics
  • The major industry developments in the Indian defense sector

This webinar will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

