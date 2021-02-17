Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Zoom as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market

Zoom stands out among UCaaS providers with its ability to rapidly enhance its solutions and effectively respond to constantly shifting customer requirements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as a top-performing vendor in the Frost Radar™: North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market, 2020. Zoom's easy-to-use, secure and frictionless platform and constant dedication to innovation saw an increase from an average of 10 million daily meeting participants in December 2019 to an average of 300 million daily meeting participants in April 2020.

Many businesses have recently accelerated their digital transformation strategies and embraced cloud services as the key pillar of enhanced business continuity programs, which is expected to have a net positive impact on market growth long-term. Communications and collaboration solutions represent the lifeblood of any organization and have become even more critical today. Adopting cloud communications and collaboration solutions can provide an organization with the agility to promptly respond to ever-shifting market conditions and internal company mandates.

"With the initial state of panic now over, it is time for business leaders and information technology (IT) and telecom decision-makers to strategize about their companies' digital transformation and the importance of moving mission-critical software workloads to the cloud," noted Elka Popova, Vice President, Information and Communication Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "With its portfolio and strategy closely aligned with rapidly evolving market trends, Zoom can deliver considerable value to businesses deploying modern cloud solutions to more quickly return to growth amidst a turbulent macro-economic environment."

When selecting a hosted IP telephony and UCaaS solution, businesses must consider reliability, security, scalability, and extensibility, in addition to functionality and price. Provider vision, technology roadmap, financial viability, and customer support capabilities are also critical to future-proof communications investments.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a growth and innovation pioneer. We are particularly well-positioned to address the needs of businesses seeking to enable a collaborative work environment by leveraging an integrated cloud services suite, which includes cloud PBX, meetings, and messaging," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom. "We plan to l continue to enhance our UCaaS and Meetings solutions to deliver even-greater productivity benefits to businesses and address the varying requirements of our expanding customer base."

Zoom has made major strides in the past two years in UCaaS solution enhancement and market traction. With 400 features and a customer-driven approach to adding new capabilities, Zoom Phone is bound for success. The company is poised for continued high growth in the future and can efficiently support its customers by:

Developing a laser focus on the customer experience and responsiveness to evolving customer needs.

Delivering a robust and continually evolving portfolio of integrated cloud communications and collaboration services.

Achieving rapid international expansion, including PSTN connectivity in 44 countries and territories and the launch of global calling plans.

Increasing channel focus, including service provider partnerships.

Providing customers options with regard to user endpoints, price levels, connectivity services, and calling plans.

Frost Radar™: North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market, 2020 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 120 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 30 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths and opportunities for the future.

