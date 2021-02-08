Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for cloud communications services, creating growth opportunities for innovative, nimble providers. With most businesses looking to enable large proportions of their enterprise workers and contact center agents to work remotely, cloud-enabled services provide flexible, cost-effective access to mission-critical communications and collaboration tools.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar report, please access: http://frost.ly/580

"Over the years, Verizon has considerably evolved its hosted services portfolio to better address developing customer requirements for greater mobility and a richer collaboration toolset," explained Elka Popova, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Every solution comprises a compelling voice and UC applications suite, conveniently pre-integrated and often bundled with value-added services such as access, local, and long-distance minutes, user portal, and more."

In addition, Verizon's strong service-level agreements, advanced solution monitoring, management, redundant data centers, detailed service reporting and analytics, and unique customer success adoption services ensure superior service performance and an end-to-end customer experience, driving growth and customer satisfaction. Verizon is the highest-ranking CSP in this Frost Radar report.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a growth leader in the market," said Alex Doyle, Executive Director, Advanced Communications at Verizon Business. "This award acknowledges our work and commitment in this area, as we strive to reach new heights with the cutting-edge services, networks, and solutions we deliver to our clients."

The 2020 acquisition of BlueJeans and the launch of Contact Center Hub also enhanced Verizon's cloud collaboration portfolio. Verizon is poised for growth by:

Simplifying network management and operations and spurring new network development with significant cost efficiencies with Verizon 2.0.

and spurring new network development with significant cost efficiencies with Verizon 2.0. Leveraging its wide presence in the EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions to support multinational companies and serve small and medium-sized businesses in new markets.

to support multinational companies and serve small and medium-sized businesses in new markets. Offering direct routing for Microsoft Teams and potential 5G and mobile office services to expand its addressable market and boost its value proposition.

and to expand its addressable market and boost its value proposition. Providing a highly differentiated mobile-first solution for small, mid-market and large enterprises through its flagship products Verizon One Talk and Webex Calling.

for small, mid-market and large enterprises through its flagship products Verizon One Talk and Webex Calling. Meeting the unique customization needs of global, distributed enterprises with its hosted collaboration-based UCaaS solutions.

Frost Radar™: North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaas Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 120 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 30 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

