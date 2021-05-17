Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Stratus as 2021 North American Company of the Year for Edge Infrastructure

"Stratus supersedes many of its competitors as the ztC Edge is the only purpose-built edge solution that enables simple and always available virtualization for critical IT and OT operations. Stratus strikes an optimal balance between rugged hardware, in the case of ztC Edge, and its high-performance software. Due to the extreme environments that customers operate in, Stratus ztC Edge is engineered to withstand harsh temperatures and poor air quality," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Additionally, the server is mountable in tech closets, on walls, and other surfaces, and can withstand heavy machinery vibration and shock up to 50 peak acceleration."

While most competitors offer off-the-shelf computing that is traditionally server-based, Stratus builds its solutions from the ground up to ensure it addresses customers' needs. It also creates parameters and thresholds that alert the administrator if an internal application reaches its limit. Stratus stands out for its operational simplicity, ability to consolidate application workloads, and deliver high availability for critical IT and OT applications. Its technology resolves the primary causes for downtime and data loss such as hardware failover, human error, and component and software revision incompatibilities.

Stratus platforms also hold Amazon Web Services (AWS)' Internet of Things (IoT) Core cloud platform certification and Microsoft Azure-certified for IoT certifications. These certifications simplify the pairing of commercial IoT solutions with ztC Edge, enabling the latter to collect data and analytics easily. As a result of operating through a single connection, the company can streamline delivery to AWS or Microsoft Azure. Additionally, the company is capitalizing on opportunities in the pharmaceutical, life sciences and oil and gas markets where its zero-touch computing and high availability technology are critical to manufacturing processes.

"The ztC Edge's manageability, security, and enhancements aid partners and customers by decreasing operations and maintenance costs, minimizing data loss risks, and ensuring high availability of all critical processes," noted Fisher. "Stratus' technical excellence combined with its keen customer focus, including comprehensive service options, network of partners, resellers, VARs and SIs, and other customer support service programs, position it for continued growth in the edge infrastructure market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: [email protected]

About Stratus Technologies

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

Press Contacts

DoShik Wood

[email protected]

+1 978-461-706

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

