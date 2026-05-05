Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Picus Security as the 2026 Global Company of the Year for Advancing Automated Security Validation

Recognition highlights Picus for pioneering a unified, AI-driven approach that is reshaping the security validation market and delivering meaningful customer impact

SAN ANTONIO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced that it has awarded Picus Security the 2026 Global Company of the Year recognition in the automated security validation industry. This recognition highlights Picus Security's consistent leadership in delivering measurable security outcomes, advancing innovation, and driving customer impact in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation. The firm evaluates companies based on a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Picus Security excelled in both, aligning its long-term vision with enterprise security needs while executing efficiently at scale. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in autonomous exposure validation have enabled it to scale effectively across North America, Asia-Pacific, and other global markets, serving large enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, government, and technology.

"Picus Security's rapid growth, diversified revenue streams, expanding global presence, and strong partner ecosystem reflect a company entering a new phase of accelerated scale. Its platform breadth, enterprise adoption, and continued investments across integrations, alliances, marketplaces, and service providers position it to play a pivotal role in advancing the automated security validation market," said Ying Ting Neoh, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Picus Security continues to differentiate through a unified, AI-driven security validation platform that integrates breach and attack simulation, automated pentesting, and autonomous exposure validation to measure real exploitability, correlate siloed findings, and reveal the small fraction of exposures that truly matter. With evidence-based reporting, compensating control guidance, and always-up-to-date attack content, Picus Security transforms enterprise security validation into a continuous, automated, and intelligence-driven practice.

"We've entered the Post-Mythos and GPT-Cyber era. Frontier AI models can now write exploits and launch autonomous attacks against thousands of targets in parallel, yet most enterprises are still validating their defenses at human speed," said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. "That gap is no longer survivable with periodic pentesting or manual red teaming. It demands autonomous validation: continuous, AI-driven proof that your controls hold and your real exploitable paths are closed. Frost & Sullivan's recognition affirms that Picus is leading this shift, and that the market is ready for it."

Frost & Sullivan commends Picus Security for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first approach are shaping the future of the automated security validation industry and enabling enterprises to manage cyber risk in dynamic environments proactively.

Learn more about Picus Security's innovation at https://www.picussecurity.com/resource/blog/why-frost-sullivan-named-picus-2026-global-company-of-the-year

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing, working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan