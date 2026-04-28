Grundfos Pumps India Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Indian Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Sustainable Pumps for Industrial Water

The recognition highlights Grundfos Pumps India's market leadership in sustainable pumps, industrial water management, and energy-efficient pumping solutions driven by digitalization and water stewardship.

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Ltd. has received the 2026 Indian Company of the Year Recognition in the Sustainable Pumps for Industrial Water category for its outstanding achievements in sustainability-led innovation, strategy execution, and measurable customer impact. This recognition underscores the company's consistent leadership in advancing energy-efficient pumping systems, strengthening its position in India's industrial water market, and enabling customers to manage water and energy more responsibly in an increasingly resource-constrained environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Grundfos Pumps India excelled in both dimensions, demonstrating a clear ability to align long-term strategic priorities with evolving industrial demand while executing them with discipline, scalability, and consistency. Emphasizing the perspective shared in the assessment, Fredrick Royan, Associate Partner, Sustainability at Frost & Sullivan, said, "Grundfos Pumps India is positioned to shape the next phase of industrial water pumps by combining technological ambition with verifiable sustainability outcomes, transforming water management into a strategic driver of national progress and competitive differentiation."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on sustainability, digitalization, and application-centric engagement, Grundfos Pumps India has demonstrated strategic agility in adapting global engineering expertise to local industrial realities. The company's sustained investment in smart pumping technologies, variable-speed solutions, and data-enabled system optimization has allowed it to scale effectively across high-growth industrial sectors in India, including manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mobility, semiconductors, and energy-intensive process industries.

Innovation remains integral to Grundfos Pumps India's approach to the industrial water ecosystem. Its comprehensive portfolio of sustainable pumps, pump systems, digital controls, and smart filtration solutions addresses the full lifecycle of industrial water management, from intake and treatment to reuse and discharge. By enabling demand-based pumping, advanced monitoring, and adaptive control, these solutions help customers reduce energy consumption, lower operational costs, and improve system reliability.

"India's industrial transformation will be defined by how intelligently we manage water. At Grundfos, we see technology not just as an enabler, but as a catalyst for a more resilient and resource‑positive future. By combining advanced pumping intelligence with data‑driven water management, we are empowering industries to move beyond incremental efficiency and embrace system‑level sustainability that safeguards both operational continuity and long‑term competitiveness," said Shankar Rajaram, Head of Sales, IND Division at Grundfos Pumps India.

Grundfos Pumps India's emphasis on customer experience reinforces its leadership in sustainable pumps for industrial water. The company supports customers through digital services, optimization programs, repair and lifecycle services, and transparent engagement models that allow users to validate performance before and after deployment. Its application-driven methodology, combined with localized sales and service support across India, enables long-term partnerships built on trust, reliability, and measurable outcomes rather than stand-alone product transactions.

Frost & Sullivan commends Grundfos Pumps India for setting a high benchmark in competitive strategy, execution excellence, and market responsiveness. The company's ability to integrate smart pumping, digital platforms, renewable energy alignment, and water stewardship is shaping the future of industrial water management in India and delivering tangible economic and environmental value at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market performance, customer value, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights organizations that are redefining industry standards through innovation, excellence in growth, and long-term impact.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognition honors companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Grundfos

Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Ltd. (Grundfos India) is a 100% subsidiary of Grundfos – Denmark. A global leader in advanced pump solutions and a trendsetter in water technology, the company manufactures more than 16 million pump units annually. The company's main products include circulator pumps for heating and air-conditioning, as well as other centrifugal pumps for the industry, water supply, sewage, and dosing. The company contributes to global sustainability by pioneering technologies that improve the quality of life for people and care for the planet.

Find out more: http://www.grundfos.com/in

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan