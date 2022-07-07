Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CoreStack with the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Its NextGen Cloud Governance and Management Solutions

The company monitors and provides 360-degree broad and deep visibility in key areas in a business, detecting irregularities to immediately provide insightful recommendations and solve operational issues. CoreStack also delivers a concise overall environment health score that enables its customers to quantify their management and governance performance on a regular basis.

To better position itself in the market and innovate on a larger scale, the company is working with with industry leaders such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud,. These partnerships allow CoreStack to support all of the infrastructures and services that customers use.

"In the hybrid cloud management market, CoreStack has approached cloud management differently from competitors, converging tasks usually managed separately, under one platform that is simple to deploy and use with most of the common infrastructures and services that enterprise customers are using," said Karyn Price, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan. "By shifting the management approach to focus on governance first, CoreStack offers customers far better visibility than other management providers, with all infrastructure first being configured and deployed using consistent policies that make ongoing management easier."

During the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple businesses adopted digital transformation and cloud migration strategies to meet emerging customer needs and support hybrid work, and CoreStack capitalized on this scenario by devising a business strategy that captures unmet needs in the marketplace. As a result, the company expanded significantly and achieved year-over-year revenue growth of more than 300% in 2021.

In addition, CoreStack's approach to sustainability is remarkable. The company stands out from its competitors in the hybrid cloud management platform space with a strong focus on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives that strongly support businesses to rank higher in sustainability indexes by constantly making recommendations to improve their sustainability standards.

"CoreStack has developed a robust hybrid cloud management platform that addresses not only management but governance as well. The company is also ahead of competitors with regard to sustainability measurement and management, ," noted Price. "Among all providers interviewed for the Frost & Sullivan Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Radar, CoreStack is the first to have sustainability initiatives in the platform roadmap. Since ESG indexes are exploding and businesses who make meaningful strides in ESG initiatives are winning in today's market, such strides are critical for market leaders."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a NextGen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered NextGen cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 300+ global enterprises govern $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

