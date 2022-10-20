Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces Second Edition of Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards to Recognize Best-in-Class Companies for Responsible Growth
Oct 20, 2022, 06:59 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute lauds Top Companies with Global Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for 2022. Through its robust research methodology, the Institute has identified Companies that are moving the world in the right direction and awarded them with this year's Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards.
"Organizations have the commitment and obligation to align ESG priorities with business goals. The success stories of these future-ready companies are likely to inspire others into responsible consumerism, conservation, and positive impact on the planet," said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research. Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute's most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. Join us as we recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.
Recipients:
ADEKA CORPORATION
Advantest Corporation
Ansell Limited
APL Apollo Tubes Limited
Asahi Holdings, Inc.
Aurobindo Pharma Limited
B.Grimm Power PCL
BHP
Celltrion Healthcare
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Comsys Holdings Corporation
CSL Limited
CyberAgent, Inc.
Daedong Corporation
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Data#3 Limited
DB HiTek
Delta Electronics Thailand
PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Doosan Bobcat
Downer EDI Limited
Dreamtech Co., LTD
Engro Corporation
EXEO Group, Inc.
Fuji Corporation
Genesis Energy, L.P.
GMO Internet, Inc.
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Hansol Technics Co., LTD.
Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.
Havells India Ltd
Hosiden Corp.
IHH Healthcare Berhad
Indus Towers Limited
Infroneer Holdings Inc
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited
KCC GLASS Corporation
Keppel Corporation Limited
Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.
KPX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
L&T Infotech
LG Chem
LOTTE Fine Chemical Co Limited
Lucky Cement Limited
Makita Corporation
MCJ Co., Ltd.
Meridian Energy Limited
MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.
MIRAIT Corporation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Media Contact:
Prerna Mohan
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
