Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Launch the 14th Edition of Sustainability 4.0 Awards

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Since 2016, Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have been recognizing enterprises and emerging innovators that have been leading the change in sustainability. The duo now launches the 14th edition of the 'Sustainability 4.0 Awards', which is scheduled to be held on November 10, 2023. Nominations are now open, and the companies interested in participating in the awards assessment process can submit their details on or before March 31st, 2023.

14th Edition of Frost & Sullivan's Sustainability 4.0 Awards

Sustainability 4.0 Awards aim to acknowledge the top-performing companies that have augmented their focus on excellent sustainability strategies and extended efforts toward building a holistic business, society, and environment. It emphasizes the four pillars of sustainability: purpose, partnership, planet, and people.

TERI & Frost & Sullivan share the common vision and goal of recognizing companies that adopt and implement the best Sustainability practices and identifying the efforts of front runners through a healthy benchmarking process.

To participate in the 14th edition of, interested companies can download the application form here: https://frost.ly/7zb

Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "In today's ever-evolving world, implementing sustainable business strategies is not just an option, but a necessity for business continuum and long-term value. At the COP27 in 2022, India released the long-term low carbon emission development strategy' (LT-LEDS) outlining actions that will be taken toward low carbon development. Keeping in line with the same, for the 14th edition of the Sustainability 4.0 Awards, Frost & Sullivan and TERI intend to expand the scale of the sustainability journey in India while creating business value. The awards program is designed to recognize and celebrate the businesses that are leading the way to a sustainable future."

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI, said, "Sustainability is the single most important factor in managing productivity and profits in the years ahead. The Sustainability 4.0 Awards capture the journey of corporates towards sustainability and enable recognition of the first movers. We–at TERI and Frost & Sullivan–look forward to having you with us on this momentous journey and invite you to join this recognition programme focusing on green, clean, and profitable business."

The awards program has three levels of recognition– 'Believers,' 'Challengers,' and 'Leaders'–with respective, predefined qualifying scores. The top two highest-scoring companies (overall) will be recognized with the 'Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year' and 'Sustainable Business of the Year' awards. The 'Jury Special Mention Award' will be conferred for a program/initiative that has resulted in environmental protection, social well-being, and/or economic prosperity within an organization's operations and the community. Introduced this year, the 'Consistency Leaders Awards' will be conferred to those companies that have continuously applied Sustainability Excellence Initiatives.

Each year, companies are also evaluated on the Renewable Energy (RE) Consumption Index developed by TERI, which aims to recognize the transition to RE by the industry while aligning with India's commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The assessment framework for 'Sustainability 4.0 Awards' has four significant parameters (Purpose, Planet, People, and Partnership) and 13 sub-parameters. The evaluation framework is regularly updated, considering global sustainability frameworks, future sustainability challenges, and reporting requirements. Each participant is evaluated and benchmarked against peers and competitors by a team of experts from Frost & Sullivan and TERI. The application for these awards is open to companies across Manufacturing, Logistics, Hotels, IT & ITES, KPO, BPO, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Construction, Telecommunications, and Healthcare sectors in India.

To know more about the awards and the methodology, please visit https://www.frost.com/events/sustainability-awards/.

For any queries or clarification, please write to Apoorv Anand at [email protected] with your full name, company name, title, telephone number, and company e-mail address.

To schedule an interaction with our spokespersons, please write to Aishwarya Nair at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.

About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change, and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professionals, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

