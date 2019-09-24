Frontier Lithium Intersects 231m of 1.61% Li2O During Phase II Drilling of the Spark Pegmatite

Figure 1 is a location map showing the surface outline of the Spark pegmatite, location of channels and drill hole traces with geology overlain on detailed imagery of the outcrop area. Phase I drilling in February focused on targeting the pegmatite from the south along the base of the 30 to 40 m high ridge of predominately pegmatite. Three holes were drilled during Phase II from the top of the ridge back towards the Phase I collars and the fourth hole was a re-drill of hole PL-037-19 which had been abandoned.

All holes intersected significant widths from 20 to 125 m of pegmatite. Spodumene grain size and abundance tends to increase with the presence of quartz and feldspar megacrysts which is similar to the LIZ (Lower Intermediate Zone) and locally similar to the CIZ (Central Intermediate Zone) of the PAK Pegmatite. The exposed pegmatite and host metavolcanic rock has been mapped over most of the immediate area (Figures 1). Overburden stripping is required to the west and to the east in the area of Channels 39 and 40.

Table 1 is a summary of results for the first two drill holes.

DDH PL-042-19 Designed to test from the north, the extent of the Spark pegmatite underneath the northern exposed arm of the pegmatite and Channel 36 south towards the collar of DDH PL-039-19. Intersected predominately pegmatite 55m to 305m totaling 231.05 m averaging 1.61% Li2O. Host rock is metavolcanic schist UTM Zone 15N WGS84 472,705E Azim 174° 5,829,596N Dip -44° Total Depth 357.0 m Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O 5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit** Li Enriched 55.4 114.7 59.4 42.7 1.88 106 47 92 0.20 0.01 LIZ/aplite























Including 77.0 102.0 25.0 18.0 2.75 79 32 65 0.17 0.01 LIZ/aplite Li Enriched 125.7 170.8 45.2 32.5 1.42 147 96 79 0.27 0.03 Aplite/liz























Including 127.5 141.5 14.0 10.1 2.30 156 52 71 0.21 0.01 LIZ/aplite Li Enriched 178.7 305.3 126.6 91.0 1.55 89 44 92 0.26 0.01 Aplite























Including 178.7 219.0 40.3 29.0 1.84 113 127 98 0.28 0.02 Aplite























DDH PL-043-19 Designed to test from the north, the extent of the Spark pegmatite between Channel 37 and DDH PL-040-19 to the east. Intersected three narrow (<25m) pegmatite zones from 89m to 178m totaling 60 m averaging 1.34% Li2O. Host rock is metavolcanic schist UTM Zone 15N WGS84 472,858E Azim 170° 5,829,584N Dip -44° Total Depth 276.0 m Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O 5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit** Li Enriched 89.0 100.1 11.1 8.5 0.99 280 42 120 0.15 0.02 Aplite























Including 89.0 95.0 6.0 4.6 1.66 202 50 85 0.23 0.03 Aplite Li Enriched 115.7 138.8 23.2 17.8 1.34 117 113 82 0.35 0.02 Aplite























Including 124.0 138.8 14.8 11.4 1.55 129 122 100 0.38 0.02 Aplite Li Enriched 152.4 178.1 25.8 19.7 1.49 116 97 87 0.32 0.01 Aplite























Including 156.0 170.0 14.0 10.7 1.84 104 100 85 0.36 0.01 Aplite * Assuming the Spark pegmatite is vertically oriented the Horizontal distance equals the "true width" when the Azimuth of the drill hole is perpendicular to the strike of the deposit (070 to 090 degrees) ** Units within the Spark pegmatite resemble the Lower Intermediate Zone (LIZ)and aplite at the PAK Pegmatite

Table 2 is a summary showing coordinates, collar orientation and depths of each drill hole

Table 2: Summary of 2019 Drilling at Spark Pegmatite











Coordinates (UTM Zone 15N) Orientation Depth (m) DDHNo















UTM_E UTM_N mASL INCL AZIM O/B Total PL-042-19 472705 5829596 355 -45 174 3.0 357.0 PL-043-19 472858 5829584 358 -45 170 0.0 276.0 PL-044-19 472640 5829500 352 -45 178 0.0 231.0 PL-045-19 472882 5829390 326 -45 330 11.9 295.5

Total metreage 1159.5

Figures 2 and 3 are sections for holes PL-042-19 and PL-043-19, respectively, showing Li 2 O content as histogram plots along the drill hole and channel traces. The intersections of pegmatite as illustrated in Figure 2, are broad and contain minor metavolcanic host rock. During Phase I program DDH PL-038-19 intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li2O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li 2 O. (See Press Release dated April 9,2019) Surface observations and the drill intersections indicate there are two, possibly three main pegmatite zones/dykes that are 50 to 75m wide on the western margins with much narrower dykes to the east.

"We are extremely pleased with the drilling results and are confident that enough information is available to complete a resource estimate before year-end." commented Garth Drever, Vice President of Exploration. "We are currently compiling a 3-D model using the digital elevation model, surface mapping, channels and drill data. Due to the effectiveness of the drilling we believe there is adequate data to support a resource estimate with both Indicated and Measured categories included. The reality for an at-surface deposit to augment the PAK project resource size is genuine."

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin-walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one halve bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, ON for quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Deposit contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly become a near term producer of premium technical grade lithium mineral concentrates of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") for glass producers. Through a phased approach to scale up to 20,000 tonnes by 2025 by ramping up production of concentrates and building a downstream processing facility to produce lithium chemicals required by glass and battery materials producers.



Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK deposit

The PAK Deposit is located in the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district. Electric Avenue also hosts Frontier's newest discovery, Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a mineral resource estimate of 9.3 Mt averaging 2.04% Li 2 O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.



