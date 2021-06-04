Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Files Restated December 31, 2020 Audited Financial Statements

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC") announces that it has filed restated audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 to correct a single typographical error that appeared in the notes to the audited financial statements that were filed on April 1, 2021. Due to a document formatting error only part of the complete number appeared in one of the cells in a table in note 8 of the financial statements.

