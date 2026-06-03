From the Flight Line to the Index: Starfighters Space (FJET) Joins the Russell 3000®

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

A December IPO, a one-of-a-kind supersonic fleet, and now a place among the roughly 3,000 names that index funds and institutional benchmarks track -- here is what membership in the broad U.S. market really signals for an emerging commercial space company.

USA News Group News Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- There is a particular kind of milestone in the life of a young public company that does not come from a contract win, a successful test, or a financing round. It comes quietly, on a schedule set years in advance by an index provider in London, and it lands the same way for a rocket builder as it does for a regional bank. This week it landed for Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET).

The company announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. For a company that completed its IPO only in December 2025, arriving on one of the most widely followed equity benchmarks in the world inside its first seven months as a public entity is an unusually fast trip from the listing bell to the index card.

To understand why that matters, it helps to understand what the Russell reconstitution actually is. Each year -- and, beginning in 2026, on a semi-annual cadence -- FTSE Russell, the global index provider, recalibrates its U.S. index family to reflect the shape of the market as it actually exists rather than as it existed a year earlier. The June reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30 and ranks them by total market capitalization. Membership is not awarded by a committee weighing a company's story; it is determined primarily through objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. A company either clears the size threshold on the measurement date or it does not.

That objectivity is precisely what gives index inclusion its weight. Being added to the Russell 3000® means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, along with the appropriate growth and value style indexes. And membership in the Russell 3000®, which beginning in 2026 remains in place for half a year under the new semi-annual schedule, plugs a company into an enormous gravitational field of capital. According to data as of the end of June 2025, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes. Index funds that track those benchmarks, and active managers who measure themselves against them, now have a reason to know the FJET ticker exists -- something no press release can manufacture on its own.

The mechanism is more concrete than the abstraction of "visibility" sometimes suggests. When a name is added to a widely tracked index, the funds that passively replicate that index are structurally obligated to hold it in proportion to its weight, which can introduce a layer of buying that has nothing to do with any individual manager's view of the company. Active small-cap funds and ETFs that benchmark against the Russell indexes gain a reason to evaluate the stock as well, because a holding they previously had no exposure to is now part of the yardstick against which their performance is judged. For a recently public micro- or small-cap company, that shift -- from invisible to benchmark-relevant -- can matter for trading liquidity and for the breadth of the shareholder base, even as it says nothing in itself about whether the underlying business will succeed.

"We believe our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index represents an important milestone in Starfighters Space's evolution as a publicly traded space company and reflects growing awareness of our differentiated commercial space platform," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space, in the company's announcement. "As we continue advancing STARLAUNCH and expanding our future commercial space launch capabilities, we believe this increased visibility can broaden awareness among institutional investors and support our long-term growth strategy."

What sits behind that ticker is not a paper concept. Operating from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Starfighters Space maintains what it describes as the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready F-104 supersonic aircraft capable of sustained MACH 2+ operations. That fleet is the foundation of a deliberately different approach to reaching the edge of space: instead of building ever-larger vertical rockets, the company is developing STARLAUNCH, a responsive airborne launch platform designed to carry payloads aloft on a reusable, aircraft-based architecture before releasing them toward orbit. The model targets payload deployment, airborne space testing, microgravity and high-speed flight environments, hypersonic testing, pilot training, and future air-launch capabilities for commercial, government, research, and national security-related missions.

The logic of an air-launch architecture is worth pausing on, because it is the reason a fleet of proven supersonic aircraft can be a forward-looking space story. A rocket carried to altitude and high speed by an aircraft starts its journey above much of the atmosphere's drag and with meaningful velocity already in hand, which can reduce the energy a launch vehicle must supply on its own. Just as importantly, an aircraft does not require a fixed vertical pad and a narrow weather window; it can, in principle, take off from a runway, fly to a release point, and offer a degree of responsiveness and schedule flexibility that traditional ground-based launch struggles to match. For customers in research, defense, and the commercial small-payload market, responsiveness and repeatability -- the ability to fly often, on demand, and reuse the platform -- are exactly the attributes that turn a capability into a business.

It is tempting, when a space company joins an index, to line it up against the usual roster of launch peers. But the more revealing comparison this season is to the other emerging space and defense-technology names making the same trip into the Russell family at the same time. The June 2026 reconstitution has been a notably busy one for the sector.

Consider Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), an innovative space and defense technology company that announced it is expected to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the same June 2026 reconstitution, with inclusion becoming effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026. Sidus framed the move as recognition of progress in strengthening its balance sheet and advancing its space and defense portfolio -- the language of a company using index membership as a marker of operational maturation rather than a finish line.

Or consider Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a Rochester, New York manufacturer of custom optics and photonics for defense, space, and biomedical end markets, which was also selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® as part of the 2026 reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026. Syntec's leadership pointed to the company meeting minimum price, volume, and market-capitalization thresholds, and noted that inclusion opens the door for active small-cap funds and ETFs to build positions -- a concrete description of the mechanical demand that index membership can introduce.

Place those three together -- a supersonic air-launch platform, a satellite and defense-technology manufacturer, and an optics and photonics specialist -- and a pattern emerges. The 2026 reconstitution is quietly pulling a cohort of small, execution-stage space and defense companies into the same benchmarks that the largest names in the sector already inhabit. And all of them share one effective date: the recalibrated Russell indexes begin operating after the U.S. market close on Friday, June 26, from the open of U.S. markets on Monday, June 29, 2026. The two dates describe the same handoff -- the close that locks the new membership in, and the open at which it goes live.

That cohort is riding a larger wave. According to FTSE Russell, the June 2026 reconstitution reflects a significant expansion of the U.S. equity market, with the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® rising 29% from $58.4 trillion at last year's rebalance to $75.6 trillion as of the April 30 rank day. When the overall index expands and is recut, room opens at the threshold for companies that have grown into the size band since the last measurement -- and capital markets have been receptive to space and defense names. Reconstitution does not create that growth; it ratifies it after the fact. The companies entering the index this June are, in effect, being formally recognized for market capitalization they had already built by the April 30 measurement date.

Within that cohort, Starfighters Space occupies an unusual position. Sidus builds and operates satellites; Syntec supplies the precision optics that defense and space systems depend on. Starfighters, by contrast, owns the vehicle and the runway-based access model itself -- a fleet of crewed, reusable MACH 2+ aircraft operating from one of the most recognizable addresses in American spaceflight. It is a different bet on how the commercial space economy scales, and it is now a bet that index-tracking capital can express without leaving the Russell 3000®.

None of this should be mistaken for a verdict on valuation. Index inclusion is a function of market capitalization and style, not a judgment on a business plan, and the reconstitution can add demand at the margin without changing the fundamentals of execution risk that face any pre-revenue or early-revenue space company. Starfighters still has to advance STARLAUNCH, expand its infrastructure, navigate launch licensing, and convert a differentiated platform into recurring missions. What inclusion changes is the size of the room the story is told in.

Since its December 2025 IPO, the company has been steadily expanding its operational footprint and platform capabilities from Kennedy Space Center. Joining the Russell 3000® this June does not finish that work -- but it does mean that, for at least the next half year, a far larger share of the institutional market will be watching how it gets done.

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Sources

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. company news release and syndicated GlobeNewswire distribution, June 2026.

[2] Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) news release, June 1, 2026.

[3] Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) news release, June 1, 2026.

[4] FTSE Russell / LSEG, "FTSE Russell Begins June 2026 Semi-Annual Russell US Indexes Reconstitution."

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USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed by USA News Group on behalf of MIQ. MIQ has been paid a fee for Starfighters Space, Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this article or email as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ currently owns shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. that were purchased in the open market and reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company; no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. by CDMG; this is a digital media distribution.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our article is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that demand for U.S. aerodynamic and hypersonic test infrastructure will continue to accelerate; that Starfighters Space, Inc.'s F-104 platform will provide testing capabilities at the cadence and conditions described; that the Company's expansion to Midland, Texas will proceed as planned; that the Company will retain and grow its existing customer base; that comparable companies will perform as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand the Company's business, however such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; the Company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing; political and competitive risks; failure of forecasts and assumptions to come to fruition; and other unforeseen circumstances. The publisher of this article does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any statements made by the issuing company or its representatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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