Big Pharma Just Paid Up to $3.8 Billion for Psychedelic Medicine, and the Rest of the Sector Is Being Repriced in Real Time

Issued on behalf of Helus Pharma™

Eli Lilly's agreement to acquire AtaiBeckley for up to $3.8 billion hands psychedelic medicine its first large-cap validation, and it lands on a late-stage cohort already carrying pivotal data into the back half of 2026, among them Helus Pharma™ (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), which has a Phase 3 readout due in the fourth quarter

USA News Group News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- For half a century, psychedelic medicine was the field serious money would not touch. That ended this morning. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) agreed to acquire AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) for $6.75 per share in cash, roughly $2.8 billion, plus up to $2.50 per share in contingent value rights tied to development and regulatory milestones, taking total potential consideration to as much as $9.25 per share, or about $3.8 billion. The offer is a 26% premium to AtaiBeckley's prior close of $5.36, and the target jumped more than 30% before the bell. Across the sector, stocks that spent years priced as science projects moved sharply higher on one simple repricing event: a large-cap acquirer just validated the market.

Key Takeaways

A real price, not a rumor. Lilly is paying $6.75 per share in cash upfront, about $2.8 billion, plus up to $2.50 per share in milestone-linked CVRs. Both boards approved the deal, expected to close in Q3 subject to AtaiBeckley shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Lilly is paying $6.75 per share in cash upfront, about $2.8 billion, plus up to $2.50 per share in milestone-linked CVRs. Both boards approved the deal, expected to close in Q3 subject to AtaiBeckley shareholder and regulatory approvals. The sector moved together. Compass Pathways rose about 7%, GH Research jumped roughly 15%, and Definium Therapeutics gained around 6%, a coordinated move suggesting the market read the deal as a statement about the category, not one company.

Compass Pathways rose about 7%, GH Research jumped roughly 15%, and Definium Therapeutics gained around 6%, a coordinated move suggesting the market read the deal as a statement about the category, not one company. Washington is no longer an obstacle. An April 2026 executive order directed the FDA to accelerate review of psychedelic candidates holding Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The agency published final clinical guidance on July 14, and HHS and the VA signed a cooperation agreement the day before.

An April 2026 executive order directed the FDA to accelerate review of psychedelic candidates holding Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The agency published final clinical guidance on July 14, and HHS and the VA signed a cooperation agreement the day before. Helus Pharma™ (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) has a readout on the calendar. Its APPROACH study of HLP003, a deuterated psilocin analog holding FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, has surpassed 88% enrollment and is tracking to topline data in Q4 2026.

Its APPROACH study of HLP003, a deuterated psilocin analog holding FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, has surpassed 88% enrollment and is tracking to topline data in Q4 2026. A second asset with Phase 2 data in hand. HLP004, a deuterated DMT candidate for generalized anxiety disorder, showed roughly a 10-point improvement from baseline on the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale on top of standard of care at six weeks with composition of matter on the molecule. Helus closed a US$50 million offering on June 25 to fund both programs.

The Deal That Changed the Conversation

What Lilly bought is instructive. AtaiBeckley's lead asset, BPL-003, is an intranasal formulation of 5-MeO-DMT for treatment-resistant depression, and it holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Phase 2b results linked it to statistically significant improvement beginning on Day 2, maintained through Day 57. The company is also advancing an MDMA-related program. Phase 3 topline data for BPL-003 is not expected until early 2029.

Read that timeline again, because it is the whole story. Lilly committed up to $3.8 billion for an asset whose pivotal data is nearly three years out. That was not a purchase of proven revenue. It was a purchase of position, by a company that had already pledged more than $10 billion in upfront payments across eight acquisitions this year while building a neuroscience franchise alongside its obesity and diabetes business. Lilly has history here: Prozac reshaped the treatment of depression and powered its last great expansion before the GLP-1 era.

Why Everything Else Moved Too

Lilly is not alone in the neighborhood. Johnson & Johnson has been building in psychedelic-adjacent mental health for years, and analysts framed the deal as Lilly moving onto that ground. When a strategic acquirer sets a price, every comparable asset gets marked against it, and that is the mechanical reason the sector rallied. But the deal did not arrive into a vacuum, and the regulatory groundwork underneath it matters more than the headline.

An April 2026 executive order directed the FDA to fast-track review of psychedelic therapies holding Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and the follow-through has been steady rather than symbolic. On July 13, HHS and the Department of Veterans Affairs signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in psychedelic drug trials, a meaningful signal given that the VA is the single largest potential customer for a PTSD or depression therapy in the country. On July 14, the FDA published final clinical guidance for developers and announced a public hearing, which Jefferies read as evidence the agency is trying to help sponsors rather than slow them. For a category that spent decades fighting the regulator, that is close to a reversal, and it explains why a large pharmaceutical company would underwrite a 2029 readout. The approval path is now legible enough to model.

What Helus Pharma Is Actually Carrying

Helus Pharma™ (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company founded in 2019. It rebranded from Cybin Inc. and transferred its U.S. listing from the NYSE American to the Nasdaq Global Market in January 2026, a repositioning management framed as the shift from discovery-stage to commercial-ready.

The company develops what it calls novel serotonergic agonists, or NSAs: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways believed to promote neuroplasticity. That matters commercially, because these are proprietary, patented chemical entities rather than naturally occurring compounds. Helus reports more than 350 patent filings with over 100 granted, and the U.S. composition of matter patent covering its lead candidates is expected to run to at least 2041.

The lead program is HLP003, a deuterated psilocybin analog in Phase 3 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, where it holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Phase 3 PARADIGM program comprises APPROACH, which has passed 88% enrollment and is tracking to a topline readout in Q4 2026; EMBRACE, a second pivotal study currently enrolling; and EXTEND, a rollover study collecting long-term safety and durability data. Helus has also partnered with TARA Mind on veteran access, which points to the program at the same VA channel Washington has been busy opening.

The second asset, HLP004, is a deuterated DMT candidate for generalized anxiety disorder. The study randomized 36 patients 2-to-1 active to placebo at 20 mg or 2 mg, given as two intramuscular doses three weeks apart. Patients entered with an average baseline HAM-A of 22 and remained symptomatic despite ongoing standard-of-care antidepressant therapy. The 20 mg dose produced an average improvement of more than 10 points on the HAM-A by week six on top of that existing therapy. At six months, the pooled population showed 67% responders and 39% in remission, adverse events were transient, and no drug-related serious adverse events were recorded. Helus intends to complete the design of the next HLP004 study by the end of Q3 2026.

Helus also has money in the bank against its readout. On June 25, 2026, it closed a US$50 million underwritten offering, selling 10,309,280 shares at US$4.85 through a syndicate led by Cantor and Barclays, with proceeds earmarked for HLP003, HLP004, the preclinical HLP005 program, and general corporate purposes. A clinical-stage company heading into a pivotal readout with fresh capital sits in a materially different position than one that has to raise into the result.

The Rest of the Late-Stage Cohort

The companies below are other publicly traded developers working the same therapeutic ground. They are named as sector context, not as endorsements or financial comparables to Helus Pharma, and several are developing competing therapies. Each sits at a different stage with a different molecule and a different risk profile. All of them moved on the Lilly news.

Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) is the closest analog to the Helus lead program. Its COMP360 psilocybin candidate met its primary endpoints in both the COMP005 and COMP006 Phase 3 studies in treatment-resistant depression, and it has reported six-month durability data. Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to Outperform with a $21 target, and Stifel raised its target to $21 on a Buy rating. Compass rose about 7% on the news, helped by a second-order connection: AtaiBeckley was historically its largest shareholder, though that stake had fallen to 4.96% as of a February 2026 filing.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) was the sharpest mover, jumping roughly 15%, and the reason is mechanistic. GH Research develops proprietary mebufotenin therapies, mebufotenin being 5-MeO-DMT, the same compound class underlying the BPL-003 asset Lilly just bought. Lead candidate GH001 is an inhalable formulation for treatment-resistant depression, with the intravenous GH002 behind it, and the company published its Phase 2b primary results in JAMA Psychiatry in March 2026. Shares traded near $29.75 against a 52-week range of $11.32 to $31.96, with a market capitalization around $2.04 billion. If the market wanted a direct read-across from the Lilly deal, GH Research was it.

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFTX), formerly Mind Medicine, carries the deepest late-stage pipeline in the group. Lead candidate DT120 ODT, an orally disintegrating tablet of lysergide tartrate previously known as MM120, is in five Phase 3 studies spanning generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, and holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in GAD. The company reported positive Phase 3 Emerge results in major depressive disorder, priced an upsized $700 million offering on the back of it, and has flagged a Phase 3 PTSD study called Haven for fiscal 2027. The stock gained about 6% on the deal.

AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) is included because it is now the sector's benchmark, not despite it. Formed by the combination of atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech, its shares had gained roughly 31% year to date against a $1.97 billion market value as of Wednesday's close. As of this announcement, it no longer trades on its pipeline. It trades on a deal spread: the $6.75 cash consideration, CVRs worth up to $2.50 more, and the odds the transaction closes in Q3. That transition, from a science story to a takeout price, is exactly the event the rest of the sector is now measured against.

Validation Is Not the Same Thing as Approval

It is worth being clear-eyed about what today settled and what it did not. A large pharmaceutical company assigning a price to one pipeline does not make any other pipeline work. Helus Pharma has not reported its Phase 3 data, and HLP003 could miss. The HLP004 study enrolled 36 patients, which is a signal rather than proof, and its headline figure was a within-subject improvement from baseline, not a demonstration of superiority over placebo in a powered pivotal trial. The company generates no revenue and will need to fund a commercial launch it has not yet earned the right to run.

What changed is narrower and still real: the exit is now visible. For most of this sector's history, the bear case was not simply that the science might fail but that even successful science had nowhere to go, because no large acquirer would touch a Schedule I derivative and no regulator would move. This morning, the first half of that stopped being an argument. Lilly wrote the check, the FDA published the guidance, the VA signed the memorandum. That leaves the sector's late-stage names with a cleaner question than they had a year ago: not whether anyone will ever want this, but whether the data reads out. For Helus Pharma, the answer arrives in the fourth quarter.

CONTINUED... Follow Helus Pharma's progress toward its Q4 2026 APPROACH topline readout and get the full story and updates here.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Clinical Results. Clinical results referenced in this article, including Phase 2 signal detection data for HLP004 and enrollment status and timing for the HLP003 Phase 3 PARADIGM program, are as reported by Helus Pharma. The HLP004 Phase 2 signal detection study enrolled 36 patients and was not designed or powered as a pivotal trial; the reported Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale improvement is a within-subject change from baseline on top of standard of care and is not a demonstration of statistical superiority over placebo. Breakthrough Therapy Designation does not constitute approval, does not guarantee approval, and does not indicate that a candidate is safe or effective. Early or interim clinical results do not guarantee the outcome of later-stage trials, regulatory approval, or commercialization. Helus Pharma does not generate revenue and expects to require additional capital.

Cautionary Note Regarding the AtaiBeckley Transaction. This article references a proposed acquisition of AtaiBeckley Inc. (Nasdaq: ATAI) by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), which the parties have announced is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 subject to AtaiBeckley stockholder approval and customary regulatory approvals. Helus Pharma is not a party to that transaction. Nothing in this article states, suggests, or should be interpreted to suggest that Helus Pharma is, has been, or will be the subject of any acquisition, merger, business combination, partnership, or similar transaction, that any such transaction has been proposed or is under discussion, or that any third party has expressed any interest in Helus Pharma. The AtaiBeckley transaction has no bearing on the valuation, prospects, clinical outcomes, or regulatory path of Helus Pharma. Investors should review the parties' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov for complete information regarding that transaction and its associated risks.

Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected clinical milestones, trial readouts and their timing, regulatory pathways, commercialization timelines, business plans, and future performance. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of novel serotonergic agonist therapies, the ability to achieve clinical and regulatory milestones, the risk that clinical trials fail to meet their endpoints, regulatory approvals, the scheduling status of controlled substances, market acceptance, competition, the need for additional capital that may not be available on favorable terms, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. Neither the company nor any other party undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

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Third-party companies referenced (LLY, ATAI, CMPS, GHRS, DFTX) are provided solely as market and sector context and are not peers, partners, or financial comparables of Cybin Inc. doing business as Helus Pharma. Several are engaged in the development of competing therapies. All third-party performance figures, share prices, and market capitalizations are approximate, are as of the dates indicated, and are subject to change. Analyst ratings and price targets referenced are the opinions of the issuing firms only, are not a recommendation by us, and should not be relied upon.

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