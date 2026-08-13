FROM SUSUR LEE'S REIMAGINED RAMEN TO HIDDEN TOKYO NIGHTS EXPERIENCES: ASAHI SUPER DRY INVITES CANADIANS TO JOIN IN SEEKING THE UNIQUE

Japan's No. 1 beer teams up with internationally acclaimed chef Susur Lee to create a collaborative Super Dry Ramen, launching as part of a series of hidden Tokyo Nights experiences across Toronto and Vancouver.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Asahi Super Dry is partnering with internationally acclaimed Canadian chef Susur Lee to reimagine a familiar favourite through a new collaborative Super Dry Ramen, bringing together Lee's inventive culinary approach with the crisp, dry taste of Japan's No. 1 beer.

Asahi Super Dry x Susur Lee Super Dry Ramen

The collaboration marks the centrepiece of Asahi Super Dry's new Seeking the Unique campaign, inviting Canadians to look beyond the expected and discover familiar food, nightlife and culture from an entirely new perspective. The partnership will come to life through the launch of a limited-edition Super Dry Ramen, alongside a series of hidden Tokyo Nights experiences taking place across Toronto and Vancouver.

Inspired by Chef Lee's approach to transforming familiar dishes through unexpected combinations, the Super Dry Ramen brings together his signature creativity and culinary craftsmanship with the distinctive taste of Asahi Super Dry. The creation will make its debut at the final Tokyo Nights experience at Lee Restaurant in Toronto this September, where a select group of guests will have the opportunity to win a seat at the table with Chef Susur Lee for an intimate dinner and be among the first to try the collaborative creation.

"We believe memorable experiences begin with the curiosity to reimagine the ordinary," says Joy Ghosh, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "Through our partnership with Chef Susur Lee, we're bringing together two distinct expressions of Japanese-inspired craft and culinary creativity to create something unexpected. With Tokyo Nights, we're extending that same spirit of discovery beyond the plate, inviting Canadians to step outside the familiar and experience food, nightlife and culture in new ways, all complemented by the distinctly crisp, dry taste of Asahi Super Dry."

A Familiar Favourite, Reimagined by Susur Lee

Asahi Super Dry is partnering with Chef Susur Lee to transform a classic beer-drinking staple into an exclusive culinary creation that reflects the shared values of creativity, precision and craft.

Known for bringing together diverse culinary traditions and turning unexpected combinations into memorable dishes, Lee has partnered with Japan's favourite beer brand to create a limited-edition Super Dry Ramen designed to complement the clean, crisp and dry taste of Asahi Super Dry.

"For me, cooking has always been about respecting the familiar while finding new ways to reinterpret it by creating moments that surprise, delight and offer a fresh perspective." says Chef Susur Lee. "Ramen is a dish rooted in tradition, but it also leaves room for creativity and exploration. What I love about this collaboration is the opportunity to bring together two things that are rooted in craftsmanship: a thoughtfully created dish paired Asahi Super Dry's crisp, dry taste to create something that feels familiar yet completely new."

The Super Dry Ramen will be revealed at an intimate dinner at Lee Restaurant in Toronto in September.

For a chance to win a seat at the intimate dinner with Chef Susur Lee and be among the first to try the Super Dry Ramen, follow @asahisuperdry_ca on Instagram for contest details.

Hidden in Plain Sight: Tokyo Nights

While the Super Dry Ramen collaboration will culminate at Lee Restaurant, Canadians can experience the spirit of Seeking the Unique throughout the summer through Tokyo Nights, a series of experiences at some of Canada's top bars and restaurants inspired by Tokyo's hidden listening bars and underground nightlife culture.

Each Tokyo Night will reimagine a participating venue through an unexpected mix of immersive design, music, limited-edition merchandise, curated food and drink, and other discovery-led moments – creating a distinct Asahi Super Dry experience that goes beyond a typical night out.

Once inside, guests will be transported into a distinct after-hours atmosphere featuring curated DJs, elevated bites, Asahi Super Dry tasting moments and Tokyo-inspired cultural programming.

By turning spaces hidden in plain sight into unexpected destinations, Tokyo Nights rewards curiosity and invites guests to experience familiar venues from an entirely new perspective--all anchored by an ice-cold Asahi Super Dry.

Experience Tokyo Nights for yourself across Toronto and Vancouver at the following venues, open to the public:

Vancouver

Meo – Thursday, August 20

Pizza Coming Soon – Thursday, Aug 27

Lala – Wednesday, September 9

Banter Room – Thursday, September 10

The Keefer Bar – September 17

Toronto

Silent H – Saturday, August 22

Soluna – Friday, August 28

Bar Mordecai – Wednesday, September 9

For updates on upcoming Tokyo Nights experiences open to the public and details on how to enter for a chance to attend the final Tokyo Night with Chef Susur Lee, follow @asahisuperdry_ca on Instagram.

From hidden nightlife experiences to an unexpected culinary collaboration with one of Canada's most acclaimed chefs, Tokyo Nights invites Canadians to join in Seeking the Unique, one discovery at a time.

For people of legal drinking age only. Please enjoy responsibly. AboutAlcohol.com.

About Asahi Canada:

Asahi Canada is home to a collection of international super premium beer brands and iconic RTDs in Canada, including Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch, Kozel, Pilsner Urquell and Twisted Shotz. With offices in Ontario and Québec, Asahi Canada aims to provide innovative, high-quality beverages to the nation. It is a purpose-led organisation with a strong focus on employees and contributing to the local communities where it operates. Visit AsahiCanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Asahi

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