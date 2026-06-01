Asahi Canada Announces Strategic Partnership with Coldhaus Direct to Accelerate Growth in Ontario's Convenience Channel

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Asahi Canada has announced a strategic partnership with Coldhaus Direct, who will represent the company's portfolio across Ontario's rapidly growing Convenience & Gas channel, as well as Walmart locations throughout the province.

Asahi Canada (CNW Group/Asahi) Asahi Super Dry (CNW Group/Asahi) Peroni Nastro Azzurro (CNW Group/Asahi)

This collaboration marks an important step in Asahi Canada's ongoing growth strategy in Ontario, expanding access to its premium international beer and beverage portfolio and strengthening execution across this key retail channel in Ontario. The portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch Pilsner, Pilsner Urquell, Tyskie, Lech, Kozel, Żubr, and RTD Vodka Mudshake, offering consumers a diverse selection of premium beer and ready-to-drink options.

Following the province's landmark decision in Fall 2024 to permit the sale of beer and wine in approximately 5,500 convenience outlets for the first time, approximately 20% of beer sales now occur in convenience stores*. With premiumization emerging as a key consumer trend**, this partnership will give retail partners wider access to Asahi Canada's ready-made portfolio. In addition, from June both Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Asahi Super Dry brands will launch new 4x500ml can pack formats specifically to meet the needs of the channel with a grab and go format for impulse and spontaneous get togethers.

Katelin Bernard, Head of Sales at Asahi Canada, commented, "We're thrilled to be working with Coldhaus Direct. We're aligned in our ambition to empower retailers to leverage our international premium offering and their instore support to drive growth, and through doing this, offering consumers more choice in the convenience & gas channel."

With more than two decades of experience in direct store delivery and convenience retail, Coldhaus Direct will support Asahi Canada through frontline sales execution; accelerating distribution, increasing in-store presence and driving sales performance. Coldhaus Direct's investment in a robust route-to-market solution and established retailer relationships will play a key role in supporting Asahi Canada's ambition to build distribution, visibility, and long-term growth across the province.

"Partnering with Coldhaus Direct allows us to rapidly strengthen our route to market in Ontario and unlock the full potential of the convenience channel," adds Bernard. "Their expertise, proven execution capabilities, and focus on premium brands make them an ideal partner as we continue to drive growth in this channel."

*Source: Ontario, LCBO Wholesale, Convenience Channel Share, All Beer, HL, R3 PE P12 Feb 2026

**Source: Ontario, LCBO Wholesale, All Channels, Import Branded Beer, Dollars, R13 PE P12 Feb 2026

About Asahi Canada

Asahi Canada is home to a collection of international super premium beer brands and iconic RTDs in Canada, including Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch, Kozel, Pilsner Urquell, Vodka Mudshake and Twisted Shotz. With offices in Ontario and Québec, Asahi Canada aims to provide innovative, high-quality beverages to the nation. It is a purpose-led organisation with a strong focus on employees and contributing to the local communities where it operates. Visit AsahiCanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Asahi

Media contact: Elizabeth Gonzalez, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected]