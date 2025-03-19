No need for manual coding or third party developers. This innovative tool lets retailers create custom web elements without coding by using AI to analyze screen captures and generate production-ready code. Merchants simply describe or show Lightspeed's Website Builder what they want using real-world examples, and the tool builds them fully integrated, professional-looking online stores with speed and ease. This democratization of web building can save retailers time and money, reduce complexity, and deliver beautifully on-brand websites in minutes.

"Designing a website in-house can be time-consuming, frustrating, and complex for many merchants. Without design expertise or coding skills, they can often spend significant time experimenting with layouts, adjusting branding elements, and troubleshooting issues to get their store looking just right," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO at Lightspeed. "Our goal is to remove the friction from website design and give merchants the power to iterate at the speed of commerce. This AI-driven technology is a leap forward in ecommerce efficiency, which can help businesses of all sizes create compelling digital experiences effortlessly."

"As a self-taught entrepreneur, I built my web store from the ground up but would often hit roadblocks due to my skills and available tools. With this new solution, I've been able to create custom sections that perfectly match my vision—without needing external help," said Ryan Pratt, Owner of Colorado-based shoe store Treadz. "AI can be a game-changer for my online business, and I'm excited to see how Lightspeed is bringing these innovations into their platform."

Lightspeed's AI-powered website builder is currently available in beta version with select Lightspeed merchants, with broader availability expected later this year.

Lightspeed powers the world's best brands and retailers including: Birkenstock (Australia) and Neal's Yard (London). Lightspeed Retail is currently available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

