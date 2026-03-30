From Experience to Trust: KuCoin Connects Crypto with Culture at Tomorrowland Winter

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, concluded its activation at Tomorrowland Winter 2026 in Alpe d'Huez, marking the close of its first major live festival presence under its global partnership with Tomorrowland. Welcoming more than 22,000 People of Tomorrow, this year's edition brought together a global audience for a week-long alpine experience featuring more than 100 artists across seven stages. Through a series of immersive on-site experiences, KuCoin's "Guided into the Future" campaign reflected a shared commitment to community, creativity, and openness, bringing the brand into a global cultural setting shaped by music, experience, and human connection.

Throughout the festival, KuCoin created a series of immersive touchpoints that invited audiences to engage with the brand in a more natural and experiential way. From slope-side moments near La Folie Douce to the KuCoin Base Point in the Main Festival Area, the activation translated KuCoin's brand philosophy into a live environment where culture and technology could meet more meaningfully.

At the heart of the experience was the Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard, which offered festivalgoers an early look at KuCoin's evolving payment experience. Together with the appearance of the 12 KuCoin Guardians and other on-site interactive elements, the activation reflected KuCoin's broader vision of making digital finance more intuitive, approachable, and connected to everyday life.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin said:

"Tomorrowland Winter gave us a meaningful opportunity to express KuCoin beyond products and platforms, and to do so through a setting defined by creativity, openness, and human connection. This partnership reflects a strong alignment of values and reinforces our belief that trust is built not only through technology, but also through the experiences, communities, and cultural moments that bring that technology closer to people. As digital finance becomes increasingly woven into everyday life, we believe the brands that endure will be those that pair innovation with relevance and infrastructure with genuine connection."

Through Tomorrowland Winter, KuCoin further strengthened its global presence by connecting crypto with culture in a way that felt relevant, human, and trust-led.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin

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