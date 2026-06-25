From boots to bookings: Mastercard insights show where Calgary Stampede drives meaningful lift for local businesses

Using aggregated and anonymized spending insights from 2025, alongside travel trends through bookings made by the end of May 2026 with departure dates from June 29 through July 12 for Calgary International Airport, MEI examined how economic activity around the Calgary Stampede compared with expected baseline levels without the event.

MEI estimates that the 2025 Calgary Stampede generated an approximate 18 per cent lift in spending at local merchants relative to baseline, with restaurants experiencing one of the strongest lifts at roughly 29 per cent. Retail spending also surged ahead of opening weekend, while accommodation demand built early, especially in downtown Calgary.

The data reveals a clear pattern: Stampede's economic impact builds in waves. Retail spending jumps before the festivities begin, as Calgarians and visitors prepare for the week ahead. Dining demand remains elevated through the event, and accommodation spend is front-loaded into the first few days as visitors arrive and settle in. Together, the insights show that Stampede is not just busy, it is an engine of local spending in ways that are visible across time, place and category.

The spending story is also being shaped by international interest in Stampede. Preliminary booking data suggests international travel tied to Stampede is up year over year in 2026, with some of the strongest international growth coming from the United States, Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain and Australia.

"The Calgary Stampede is a great example of how a cultural moment can also be a major economic catalyst," said Benjamin Jacob, Senior Vice President, Services, Mastercard, Canada. "For local businesses, success during Stampede is not just about being busy, it is about being ready. Insights like these can help businesses better anticipate demand and make smarter decisions around staffing and inventory during one of Calgary's most important economic moments."

"While the Calgary Stampede is a cultural and recreational highlight for our city, it is also a key opportunity to showcase Calgary on the global stage. The 10-day event reflects the energy, entrepreneurial spirit and community pride that defines Calgary, while attracting visitors from around the world," said Melanie McDonald, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Partnerships and Engagement, Calgary Chamber of Commerce. "Generating an estimated $664 million in economic activity in Calgary in 2025, the Stampede provides a significant boost to restaurants, bars, hotels, entertainment venues, coffee shops, retailers and many other local businesses across the city. It is also a time when Calgary's business community comes together to strengthen relationships and celebrate the spirit of collaboration that supports the city's continued growth."

The insights show how Stampede spending unfolds across the city:

MEI estimates that the 2025 Calgary Stampede drove a roughly 18 per cent lift in overall spending at local merchants relative to expected baseline without the event.

Restaurants saw some of the strongest lift in spend, approximately 29 per cent, underscoring the role dining plays in the Stampede experience.

Retail spending surged on the Thursday ahead of opening weekend, as consumers prepared for Stampede festivities.

Accommodation demand built early, with the strongest lift concentrated downtown in the first few days of the event.

Among international markets tied to Stampede travel in 2026, the United States accounts for roughly one-third of all bookings.

Travel bookings are up year over year from international markets, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain and Australia.

The insights also show that economic value is not evenly distributed. Spending patterns varied by sector, location and timing, with some of the strongest lifts concentrated in areas closest to the Stampede grounds and in experience-led categories such as dining and accommodations.

As businesses navigate a more complex economic environment, understanding those patterns matters. Through the Mastercard Economics Institute and its economic solutions, Mastercard helps businesses, governments and partners decode what is happening in the real economy using anonymized spending insights to help them plan with greater confidence and act on emerging opportunities.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

SOURCE Mastercard Canada

Media Contact: Helena Wade, Director, Communications, Mastercard ([email protected])