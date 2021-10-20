MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sunday, the fastest restaurant payment solution co-founded in April 2021 by Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux, the French entrepreneurs behind The Big Mamma restaurant Group, and Christine de Wendel, a tech leader and e-commerce veteran, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Montreal-based CHK PLZ.

The CHK PLZ acquisition expands sunday's stronghold in the Canadian market and aligns both companies' vision on collaboration efforts around making technological solutions accessible to all establishments, thereby empowering restaurant owners in increasing efficiency, driving up sales and improving the overall dining experience with less staff than they had pre-pandemic. All this is possible thanks, among other things, to the contactless payment system at the table using your mobile device.

"Sunday and CHK PLZ both share the same passion for local restaurants and operate on the same basic principle of supporting local restaurants to survive in a post-pandemic world", explained sunday cofounder Victor Lugger. "The acquisition was a natural fit."

"We are thrilled to be joining the sunday journey to better support restaurants and bars across the country", said Roberto Casoli, co-founder and CEO at CHK PLZ. "We firmly believe that technology will be the saving grace during these times of uncertainty. Together, CHK PLZ and sunday can usher in real change to introduce the Canadian market to the future of hospitality."

Roberto Casoli will become General Manager for Canada at sunday, while Eric Haniak and Olivier Eydt, respectively CHK PLZ co-founder & head of Sales and CHK PLZ cofounder & CTO, will remain within the company in their current roles, specific to the Canadian market.

CHK PLZ to the rescue of restaurant owners during the pandemic

CHK PLZ started as an idea conceptualized by three engineering students from McGill University in 2018. With decades-old technology still dominating the market, they wanted to usher in the next evolution. Upon their graduation in 2019 and throughout a pandemic that forced change amongst restaurateurs, the team at CHK PLZ was steadfast in supporting the industry by expanding their product offering from QR-based payments to on-table ordering and online ordering and delivery. Their business grew to working with over 300 establishments across Quebec, among them some of the top restaurants in Canada.



"The CHK PLZ team supported the industry throughout the pandemic, explained Joe Beef chef-owner David McMilan. "As we were going through one of the most difficult periods for restaurateurs, CHK PLZ helped in making things easier for both our clients and our staff. We are thrilled to be a part of their new journey with sunday and are ready to join the payment revolution!"

A dazzling worldwide growth for sunday in the space of a few months

From April 2021 to September 2021, the introduction of sunday to restaurants around the globe has been extremely well received by both consumers and restaurateurs:



More than 1,500 restaurants signed, which represents an annual transaction volume of $2 billion CAD

CAD Over 1,1 million end users have paid with sunday

Over $1,2 million CAD in tips have been given with sunday (tips 18% higher in Canada with CHK PLZ)

CAD in tips have been given with sunday (tips 18% higher in with CHK PLZ) 12% higher basket spent per table

10% faster table turnover

The CHK PLZ acquisition follows sunday's Series A fundraising of $100M USD last September and is foresight into future market demand.

"The way people pay in restaurants is changing for good", added Victor Lugger. "The intuition our team had five months ago is testament to a global trend supporting restaurant owners, their staff and their clients, from quick service to Michelin-star restaurants."

Roberto Casoli met Victor Lugger & Christine de Wendel while CHK PLZ was looking for venture capital to expand outside of Quebec. The original CHK PLZ team will play a key role in the future technological development of the sunday solution with a new head of Engineering for North America coming on board shortly.

In the short term, Canadian users can continue to use the CHK PLZ solutions. It will be integrated into the sunday universe in the coming weeks.

About sunday

Sunday is a restaurant payment solution designed to facilitate transactions between clients and restaurateurs. With the help a QR code, the customers can split the bill, tip and pay in as little as 10 seconds. In 2020, tested across Big Mamma's restaurants in London, Paris and Madrid, sunday proved its worth and exceeded industry expectations. sunday has since signed some of the biggest names in the industry and are revolutionizing restaurant payments as we know it. Out with the old, in with the new – sunday is here to stay. For more information, visit www.sundayapp.com

For more information, visit www.sundayapp.com

SOURCE sunday

For further information: Media contact, Rose-Marie Ménard, [email protected], 514-970-2544