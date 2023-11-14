VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - French-speaking refugee claimants, Quebec-based nonprofits, Francophone agencies and lawyers across Canada now have access to My Refugee Claim - Ma demande d'asile in French.

My Refugee Claim is a comprehensive public legal education resource designed with and for refugee claimants to inform, connect, and prepare them throughout their refugee claim journey.

Quebec has welcomed over 40,000 refugee claimants so far this year. Making My Refugee Claim resources accessible in French meets an urgent information and education need in the province.

"We are pleased My Refugee Claim is now available in French," says Ian Van Haren, Executive Director, Action Réfugiés Montréal, a key partner in content creation for My Refugee Claim. "It is important to have clear, correct, and accessible information for people who are navigating the refugee claim process in Canada. Organizations who accompany refugee claimants also benefit."

First launched in English in October 2022, My Refugee Claim (MRC) www.myrefugeeclaim.ca was created in response to significant need among refugee claimants to understand the refugee claim process, and to changes in refugee protection accessibility and processes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With development and management assistance from Denman Digital , Apples & Oranges Analytics and Marketing , My Refugee Claim is now officially available in English and French, thanks to funding from the Law Foundations of BC, Ontario, and Alberta.

"We welcome this excellent resource and its ability to simply explain the asylum process in both official languages," says Azadeh Tamjeedi, Senior Legal Officer with UNHCR Canada. "Having my Refugee Claim available in English and French is an invaluable resource to claimants navigating a complex legal system."

"My Refugee Claim immediately guides refugee claimants to 15 Quebec-based organizations, ensuring claimants connect to the people and information they need to navigate their journey through the complex refugee claim process," says Chantel Spade, Project Coordinator for Kinbrace.

To learn more about Canada's refugee protection process, connect with support, or download the Orientation Booklet, visit www.myrefugeeclaim.ca. Up-to-date information can also be found on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/myrefugeeclaim ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/myrefugeeclaim ).

About Kinbrace

Kinbrace is a Vancouver-based not-for-profit organization that welcomes refugee claimants with housing, education, and support.

After a decade of relationship-building, claimant assistance, and social investment, including two properties for on-site housing and outreach capabilities, Kinbrace locally launched Ready Tours in 2008.

Created in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR Canada) and the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada - Refugee Protection Division (IRB-RPD), Ready Tours are an online workshop designed to help refugee claimants with hearing preparation, bringing refugee claimants – wherever they are in Canada – together with staff of the IRB-RPD.

Also made available were Refugee Hearing Preparation Guides, easy-to-read booklets which were translated into 11 different languages and customized for claimants across six different Canadian regions.

In 2017, the Refugee Hearing Preparation Guides and registration for Ready Tours were brought online via Ready For My Refugee Hearing. Now, these and other resources can be found at Kinbrace's more extensive, mobile-friendly, and soon-to-be multilingual destination, My Refugee Claim.

To learn more about Kinbrace, visit www.kinbrace.ca .

Registered Canadian Charity 80276 4209 RR0001

