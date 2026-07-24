Freedom Mobile Enables 5G+ Access on All Plans While Expanding Network Coverage

All Freedom Mobile plans now enabled for 5G+ access at no additional cost, alongside network expansion bringing enhanced connectivity to more than 500,000 additional Canadians

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Freedom Mobile today announced that customers on all Freedom Mobile plans will be enabled for access to its 5G+ network at no additional cost, provided they have a compatible device, SIM card and are within a Freedom Mobile 5G+ coverage area. The company is also expanding its 5G and 5G+ network footprint across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, bringing enhanced connectivity to more than 500,000 additional Canadians.

While all Freedom Mobile plans are being enabled for 5G+ access, approximately 400,000 customers are expected to receive notifications that they can immediately access Freedom's 5G+ network with a compatible device and SIM card.

Together, these investments support Freedom Mobile's ongoing investment in network performance, capacity and coverage, helping customers stay connected where they live, work, study and travel.

"Canadians expect more from their wireless provider: strong network performance, reliable connectivity and exceptional value," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, parent company of Freedom Mobile. "By enabling 5G+ access across all Freedom Mobile plans at no additional cost and continuing to expand our network footprint, we're delivering the latest wireless technology to more Canadians than ever before. These improvements reflect our long-term commitment to increasing competition and giving Canadians a better wireless choice."

Bringing Enhanced 5G and 5G+ Connectivity to More Canadians

Recent expansion efforts have introduced new 5G and 5G+ coverage in communities including Kingston, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Waterloo and Barrie in Ontario; Airdrie, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta; and Delta, Langley, North Vancouver, Port Moody and Coquitlam in British Columbia.

Additional network upgrades have increased coverage and capacity across key markets in the Greater Toronto Area, Southwestern Ontario, Calgary and the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, helping accommodate growing mobile data demand while enhancing network performance and reliability.

For more information about Freedom Mobile's network, including updated coverage maps and service availability, visit FreedomMobile.ca/network-coverage.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile is a Canadian telecommunications service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive connectivity provider in Canada.

SOURCE Freedom Mobile

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