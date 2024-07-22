OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Last year, Canada experienced the worst wildfire season on record, which threatened the health, safety and economic stability of people in Canada and their communities. Canada's climate is warming twice as fast as the global average. As our climate continues to change, extreme hot temperatures will become more frequent and more intense due to climate change. This will increase the severity of heat waves and contribute to increased drought and wildfire risks. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting those affected across the county and assisting provinces and territories with their emergency responses.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced special measures for people affected by wildfires. Canadian citizens and permanent residents directly affected by wildfires can get free replacement documents. These include permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports and other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible due to wildfires. Additionally, people in Canada affected by wildfires who are employer-specific work permit holders will have the ability to transition to an open work permit.

These special measures are in effect until November 30, 2024. This will give people the time they need to determine which documents need to be replaced or to sort out temporary status issues, while focusing on their families, their homes and their communities.

International students, temporary foreign workers and other visitors directly affected by the wildfires, and whose status will expire by November 30, 2024, are also eligible to restore or extend their status in Canada, or to replace a status document, free of charge. This means that temporary workers who are unable to work because their workplace is closed due to the fires will be able to extend their status. In addition, international students can extend their study permits if their classes are delayed or cancelled and finish their studies without penalty.

Additional measures have been put in place to exempt foreign emergency services personnel entering Canada to help fight wildfires from paying application fees and biometrics fees. This proactive measure serves as both a gesture of gratitude and a means to facilitate their critical work.

More information about who is eligible, how to apply, and what replacement documents are covered under the special measures is available on IRCC's website.

"We remain steadfast in our efforts to support those affected by severe wildfires. Our measures will simplify the process for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents to replace lost documents. To the first responders and firefighters across the country, as well as the foreign emergency support personnel entering Canada to assist in the response, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your bravery and dedication in protecting our communities."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Those who apply for an extension of their temporary resident status and a renewal of their work permit continue to benefit from maintained status while their application is being processed, and remain eligible to work as per the conditions of their original work permit.

Approximately 5,600 foreign emergency services personnel came to Canada's aid to combat wildfires in 2023.

