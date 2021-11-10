La Belle et La Boeuf Burger Bar is hosting their annual lunch at all their locations across the province for those who served our country. To date, the restaurant chain has provided over 6,000 meals on Remembrance Day. Free lunch is served on November 11 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM (military card and reservations are required). The brand offers 3 choices off of their mouthwatering menu, which includes their classic burger, regular poutine, or mac' n cheese that military members can choose from.

The annual lunch also has a personal significance to the brand as close family members of employees have served in the armed forces. This initiative was created as a token of their appreciation for every single member.

"This lunch is a tradition that we hope to keep going as long as we can. It has been well received in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and we are extremely proud and happy to be able to host our 4th edition. With over 6,000 meals and members served, it brings us so much joy and allows us our team to connect with very important members of our community." Vlad Ciobanu, Foodtastic's Vice President of Marketing.

