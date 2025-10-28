Collaboration with Charge Solar to accelerate home energy storage adoption across Canada

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, proudly announces a new strategic distribution partnership with Charge Solar , a leading provider of solar solutions across Canada. Through this partnership, Charge Solar will use its wide network of solar installers to distribute the FranklinWH System, including the aPower S and aPower 2 battery units.

"Charge Solar shares our commitment to empowering homeowners with dependable, high-performance energy solutions," said Gary Lam , FranklinWH's CEO and co-founder. "This partnership expands our footprint in Canada and provides homeowners benefits from advanced energy storage technology, including sustainability, energy independence, and cost savings."

In Canada, the list of provincial and national programs to promote the utilization of renewable energy sources is growing steadily. There is building momentum to increase the accessibility and impact of energy storage for homeowners, from regional rebate programs such as British Columbia Hydro's Solar + Storage incentives to meet federal Net Zero Grid targets.

The FranklinWH System is designed to integrate seamlessly with residential solar installations. Homeowners can improve their energy independence and reduce their electric bill costs by storing energy during periods of low demand and using it during periods of high demand. Furthermore, the overall environmental impact of off-grid and remote properties can be reduced with dependable power.

"FranklinWH's aPower S and aPower 2 are exactly the kind of scalable, installer-friendly storage solutions Canadian contractors have been asking for; high usable capacity, strong continuous output, LFP safety and long warranties, native PV integration, and advanced EV charging use cases" said Jeff MacAulay , Charge Solar's CEO. "Charge Solar is proud to distribute these new products across Canada and support our partners in delivering cutting edge storage solutions to homeowners."

Through this partnership, Canadian solar installers will have access to:

FranklinWH's aPower S and aPower 2 solutions for homes.

Technical assistance and training from end-to-end for seamless integration.

Effective logistics and order fulfillment for the highest project efficiency.

Together, FranklinWH and Charge Solar aim to empower the transition towards home energy storage in Canada, allowing homeowners to experience greater resilience, sustainability, and energy autonomy.

For more information on FranklinWH's energy storage solutions, visit www.franklinwh.com .

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com .

About Charge Solar

Charge Solar is dedicated to helping Canadians harness solar electricity in their homes and businesses. With over 30 years of industry experience, Charge Solar partners with installers across Canada to deliver top-tier equipment, engineering support, and logistics. Learn more at chargesolar.com

Media Contacts

Brandon Sanchez

Director of Marketing, FranklinWH

[email protected]

Tatum Drader-Smith

Marketing Manager, Charge Solar

[email protected]

