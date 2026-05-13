Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

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Franco-Nevada Corporation

May 13, 2026, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes 

Against

% Against

Tom Albanese

145,825,750

96.79 %

4,833,179

3.21 %

Paul Brink

150,338,527

99.79 %

321,778

0.21 %

Hugo Dryland

149,727,488

99.38 %

932,813

0.62 %

Derek W. Evans

144,493,780

95.91 %

6,165,148

4.09 %

Dr. Catharine Farrow

148,416,564

98.51 %

2,243,740

1.49 %

Maureen Jensen

148,905,216

98.84 %

1,755,088

1.16 %

Jennifer Maki

148,516,087

98.58 %

2,142,841

1.42 %

Daniel Malchuk

149,958,725

99.53 %

701,578

0.47 %

Jacques Perron

150,299,737

99.76 %

360,565

0.24 %

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

For more information, please visit our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, 416-306-6303, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to...