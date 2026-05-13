Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Tom Albanese 145,825,750 96.79 % 4,833,179 3.21 % Paul Brink 150,338,527 99.79 % 321,778 0.21 % Hugo Dryland 149,727,488 99.38 % 932,813 0.62 % Derek W. Evans 144,493,780 95.91 % 6,165,148 4.09 % Dr. Catharine Farrow 148,416,564 98.51 % 2,243,740 1.49 % Maureen Jensen 148,905,216 98.84 % 1,755,088 1.16 % Jennifer Maki 148,516,087 98.58 % 2,142,841 1.42 % Daniel Malchuk 149,958,725 99.53 % 701,578 0.47 % Jacques Perron 150,299,737 99.76 % 360,565 0.24 %

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

For more information, please visit our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, 416-306-6303, [email protected]