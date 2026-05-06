Franco-Nevada Launches 2026 Asset Handbook and Sustainability Report

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada" or the "Company") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) announces the publication of its 2026 Asset Handbook and 2026 Sustainability Report. "Our Asset Handbook provides detailed descriptions of all of our material assets. We believe it is an essential tool for investors and analysts to evaluate the true potential of our portfolio and to appreciate the extent of the exposure we have to the resource optionality of many of the world's best mineral trends," said Paul Brink, President & CEO. "Our Sustainability Report shows how sustainability considerations are embedded into our decision-making and portfolio oversight, outlines our programs and commitments, and provides a focused view of portfolio–level performance, including key factors at our top producing assets and operators."

Asset Handbook

The 2026 Asset Handbook provides an overview of the portfolio. It describes each of our material assets including their performance to date and outlook. It also provides the underlying Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves associated with those assets.

Leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company:

Since our 2007 IPO we have achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 17% in total shareholder returns

Growth in annual GEOs of 3x and revenue of 12x since 2008

Nineteen consecutive years of dividend increases with approximately $2.8 billion paid

Largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets:

121 cash-flow producing assets generated ~$1.66 billion in Adjusted EBITDA 1 in 2025

in 2025 Portfolio well diversified by asset, operator, geography and commodity, no more than 12% of revenue will come from any one asset for 2026

Long-life portfolio with M&I Royalty Ounce Mine Life2 of 34 years and a further 12-year Inferred Royalty Ounce Mine Life2 for our mining assets

Strong growth outlook:

Growth driven by recent acquisitions, mine expansions and new mine starts, with the added potential of a restart of Cobre Panama, long-term optionality with interests in a suite of large-scale development projects that would provide added gold, copper and nickel interest and exposure to the exploration success on approximately 72,000km 2 on some of the world's great mineral trends

on some of the world's great mineral trends No debt, $3.1 billion in available capital and a strong pipeline of opportunities

Sustainability Report

Our 2026 Sustainability Report outlines our accomplishments in 2025 and our commitments to further our sustainability-related leadership. Highlights of the report include:

Responsible Capital Allocation:

Ongoing monitoring of sustainability performance across our major assets, with a focus on health and safety, tailings management, communities and Indigenous Peoples, water management and risk, carbon footprint, and biodiversity

Community and Industry Contributions:

Continued year–over–year growth in community contributions, made in partnership with operators across multiple jurisdictions and continued support for mining industry organizations and diversity initiatives

Good Governance and Shareholder Alignment:

Recognized for the first time as one of Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations and once again named as one of Corporate Knights' Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens for 2025 along with being ranked the number one mining company in The Globe and Mail's 2025 Board Games

High level of Board and management share ownership

Diversity, Inclusion and Well-Being:

44% diversity among Board members by reason of gender or ethnicity following the 2026 annual meeting

Continued expansion of the Franco–Nevada Mining Industry Scholarship program, supporting the development of a more diverse future workforce

Climate Action:

Second year of measuring progress against our corporate emissions reduction targets

Ongoing focus on emissions reduction initiatives across our global corporate operations, including the successful implementation of a solar panel project at our Barbados office

Transparency and Recognition:

Alignment of sustainability-related disclosure with leading reporting standards and frameworks, including SASB, GRI and continued transition to reporting in alignment with IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards

Recognition from rating agencies, including an improved "AAA" MSCI ESG rating, Global ESG Leader designation from Sustainalytics, and a "Prime" rating from ISS ESG

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco-Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, performance guidance, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, the performance and plans of third party operators, any ongoing or future audits being conducted by the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA"), the expected exposure for current and future tax assessments and available remedies, and statements with respect to the future status and any potential restart of the Cobre Panamá mine and related arbitration proceedings. In addition, statements relating to mineral resources and mineral reserves, GEOs or mine lives are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such mineral resources and mineral reserves, GEOs or mine lives will be realized. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "potential for", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, silver, iron-ore and oil and gas); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and Australian dollar, Brazilian real, Mexican peso and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies and the enforcement thereof; proposed tariff and other trade measures that may be imposed by the United States and proposed retaliatory measures that may be adopted by its trading partners; the adoption and implementation of a global minimum tax on corporations; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; relinquishment or sale of mineral properties; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not the Company is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the mineral resources and mineral reserves contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from mineral resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, sinkholes, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; the impact of future pandemics; and the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; the Company's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, there can be no assurance as to (i) the outcome of any ongoing or future audit by the CRA or the Company's exposure as a result thereof, or (ii) the future status and any potential restart of the Cobre Panamá mine or the outcome of any related arbitration proceedings. Franco-Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form as well as Franco-Nevada's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedarplus.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

__________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure with no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Further information relating to this non-GAAP financial measure is incorporated by reference from the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Franco-Nevada's MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and filed on March 10, 2026 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ available at www.sedarplus.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. 2 As defined in the 2026 Asset Handbook

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

For more information, please visit our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Candida Hayden, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations, 416-306-6323, [email protected]