FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Named to Foresight 50 List of Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CO2 Lock Corp. ("CO2 Lock"), its majority-owned subsidiary focused specializing in carbon capture and storage ("CCS") has been named by Foresight Canada as one of the Foresight 50, Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures.

"This recognition by one Canada's leading cleantech organization validates the progress CO2 Lock is making in advancing its carbon mineralization technology at its SAM project site in central British Columbia," commented Martin Turenne, FPX's President and CEO. "Foresight has a long history of accelerating Canadian cleantech companies through to commercialization with financial and technical assistance, and CO2 Lock will be well-positioned to leverage their network and internal teams to advance its progress."

On March 30, 2022, FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary entity to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and will retain a right to use, free of charge, any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

The annual Foresight 50 list is selected by a panel of investors and stakeholders, based on multiple criteria including investibility, potential environmental and employment impact, leadership and team, and probability of success. More information on the Foresight 50, including the selection process and detailed information on each company chosen, can be found here: https://foresightcac.com/2023/11/08/2023-foresight-50

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of awaruite nickel mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

For further information: Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].