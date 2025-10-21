FPX Nickel Provides Update on Fall 2025 Community Open House Events

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of fall 2025 community open houses for the Baptiste Nickel Project (the "Project"). These sessions are part of the Company's ongoing commitment to collaborative engagement with local communities and First Nations, which has included hosting of regular public open houses in local communities since 2023.

"FPX is committed to meaningful early collaboration and transparency starting early in the Baptiste Nickel Project development. We believe this is foundational to a successful project that respects local values and perspectives, with a goal towards maximizing local benefits." said Tim Bekhuys, Senior Vice President Sustainability and External Affairs of FPX Nickel. "These upcoming open houses provide an important forum for us to continue to listen, learn, and collaborate with local community members, First Nations, municipalities, businesses, and other important groups."

Each session will include informational displays and opportunities for one-on-one discussions with FPX staff. Key topics will include:

Technical Information: An overview of the Baptiste Nickel Project purpose and design;

An overview of the Baptiste Nickel Project purpose and design; Environmental Studies: Updates on ongoing environmental baseline data collection programs in the Project area;

Updates on ongoing environmental baseline data collection programs in the Project area; Engagement and Employment Opportunities: Information on FPX's approach to local contracting, training initiatives, and future opportunities; and

Information on FPX's approach to local contracting, training initiatives, and future opportunities; and Next Steps in Project Planning: Information about anticipated milestones and how community input will continue to shape the path forward.

The open houses will be held on the following dates and times:

Fraser Lake – Tuesday, October 21 : from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Professional Building, 298 MacMillan Ave, Fraser Lake

: from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Professional Building, 298 MacMillan Ave, Fraser Lake Fort St. James – Wednesday, October 22 : from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Community Centre, 190 Stuart Dr E, Fort St James

: from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Community Centre, 190 Stuart Dr E, Fort St James Vanderhoof – Thursday, October 23 : from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Community Event Centre, 474 Victoria St E, Vanderhoof

: from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Community Event Centre, 474 Victoria St E, Vanderhoof Burns Lake – Saturday, October 25: from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Lakeside Multiplex, 103 Flogum St, Burns Lake

FPX continues to conduct ongoing engagement and environmental and baseline studies in support of the Project. The Company anticipates initiating the formal environmental assessment (EA) process in the fourth quarter of 2025, with submission of the Initial Project Description (IPD). Following submission of the IPD, further engagement opportunities will follow in 2026 where we look forward to continuing to engage with local communities and organizations to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders. In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].