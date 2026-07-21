FPX Nickel Provides Mid-Year Update on 2026 Community Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to contributing to the long-term well-being of the communities where we operate by investing in programs and organizations that reflect our Company values and support local priorities. FPX established its community office in 2024 in Fort St. James, which is located approximately 90 km from the Baptiste Nickel Project (the "Project"). The Company hosts regular open houses to provide local residents the opportunity to learn about the Company, its employees, and the Project, and to provide early feedback to inform the Company's activities.

"Through community feedback, we have heard the importance of access to education and training and of finding meaningful ways to support the people and programs that help create lasting positive impacts in the communities in which we operate," commented Martin Turenne, FPX's President and CEO. "We are pleased to provide an update on our community investment program, which is described below. We are proud to have been able to make these contributions so far in 2026 and look forward to the opportunity to continue to support other important local community-driven initiatives, aligned with our core Company values of safety, respect, and collaboration."

Student Bursary Program

The Company is pleased to confirm the renewal of a Student Bursary Program (Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards) through the Indspire organization. Indspire is a Canadian Indigenous-led charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals through scholarships, mentorship, and community-driven programs.

FPX has funded a total value of $25,000 for bursaries in 2026. Selection of candidates is completed independently by the Indspire organization, and the award amount for each successful recipient is determined at Indspire's discretion and based on financial need. Since the inception of the program, FPX has granted awards to recipients from the communities of Binche Whut'en and Takla First Nation. The next application intake deadline is August 1, and details on eligibility and how to apply can be found at Indspire's website: https://indspirefunding.ca/fpx-nickel/

Community Investment Program

FPX is also pleased to announce community investments made during the first half of 2026. Funding is considered on an ongoing basis and prioritized for initiatives that support local communities and align with the Company's core values of safety, respect and collaboration.

Investments made in the first half of 2026 include:

Fort St. James Sled Dog Association: A donation to support trail maintenance and safety initiatives for the 30th annual Caledonia Sled dog races

A donation to support trail maintenance and safety initiatives for the 30th annual Caledonia Sled dog races Fort St. James Curling Club: A contribution to support the annual Logger's Bonspiel

A contribution to support the annual Logger's Bonspiel Men of the North Society: A donation to support participation for members of the Men of the North Society to attend a men's gathering in Haida Gwaii focused on strengthening leadership, wellness, and community connections

A donation to support participation for members of the Men of the North Society to attend a men's gathering in Haida Gwaii focused on strengthening leadership, wellness, and community connections Nak'azdli Whut'en: A donation to Wildlife Week, community-led event focused on wildlife stewardship, land-based learning, and Indigenous-led conservation, and a contribution to support the development of a new "Red Dress" memorial at the entrance to the community

A donation to Wildlife Week, community-led event focused on wildlife stewardship, land-based learning, and Indigenous-led conservation, and a contribution to support the development of a new "Red Dress" memorial at the entrance to the community Binche Whut'en: Contributions to support the activities of Binche's Health Centre and Fellowship Centre

Contributions to support the activities of Binche's Health Centre and Fellowship Centre Nadleh Whut'en and Stellat'en First Nations: A donation to support The Brain INtransformation, an educational event providing youth with knowledge to help them better understand brain development, stress, trauma, and addiction prevention

A donation to support The Brain INtransformation, an educational event providing youth with knowledge to help them better understand brain development, stress, trauma, and addiction prevention Takla Nation: A donation to support the participation of the Takla youth floor hockey team in area tournaments

Shape the Future of our Work

FPX is committed to supporting the people, programs and initiatives that help create lasting positive impacts and strengthen the communities where we operate. To inform us about new programs or initiatives or to apply for this program, please reach out to our community staff by email at: [email protected].

Community members are invited to learn more about the Baptiste Nickel Project through multiple pathways, including:

Attending one of our open houses: https://fpxnickel.com/community/upcoming-events/

Reading our quarterly community newsletter: https://fpxnickel.com/community/newsletter/

Visiting our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FPXNickel/

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is has provided an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities in support of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

In 2026, the Baptiste Nickel Project was named as a major priority project by the Government of British Columbia. This recognition comes as part of the development of B.C.'s Look West economic strategy, a targeted plan designed to deliver major projects and strengthen B.C. and Canada's economic security. One of the key pillars of the Look West strategy is to accelerate major job-creating projects by speeding up and streamlining permitting, reducing barriers and delays, and removing duplication across regulatory frameworks.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].