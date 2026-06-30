FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shahid Pannun as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The appointment of Mr. Pannun is part of a planned transition, as previously announced by the Company on May 28, coinciding with the departure of FPX's previous CFO and Corporate Secretary, Felicia de la Paz.

"I am very pleased to welcome Shahid to FPX, where he will assume leadership for the company's financial, compliance and administrative functions," commented Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel's President & CEO.

Mr. Pannun is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of financial leadership experience with public and private companies across multiple industries. Mr. Pannun started his professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he provided financial due diligence services to strategic and financial buyers on a variety of large and complex transactions. Mr. Pannun has subsequently assumed progressively senior leadership roles focusing on financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and treasury management for mid-size and large organizations in renewable energy, transportation and logistics, and software.

FPX has granted 500,000 stock options to Mr. Pannun. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.40 per share and will expire on June 30, 2031.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].