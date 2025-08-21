FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in two leading sustainability initiatives in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to responsible mineral exploration and project development. These initiatives include the Company's new membership in the Mining Association of Canada ("MAC") and associated commitment with MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining program for exploration-stage companies, and participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

"FPX's core values have long emphasized environmental stewardship, transparent engagement, and responsible resource development," commented Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel's President and CEO. "Our participation with these leading associations provides further validation of our commitment to best practices in our ongoing efforts to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project in the right way, and deliver value for stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and future generations."

Membership in the Mining Association of Canada

Earlier this year, FPX joined the Mining Association of Canada, a national organization recognized for its leadership in advancing sustainability in the mining sector. Through this membership, FPX has aligned itself with the Towards Sustainable Mining ("TSM") initiative, a globally respected standard that commits FPX to manage key environmental and social risks.

FPX commits to implementing the TSM protocols, that provide guidance on responsible environmental practices, community engagement, safety, and ethical conduct during project development. This alignment represents a significant milestone for the Company as it continues to progress the Baptiste Nickel Project through advanced exploration and the environmental assessment phases.

Commitment to the United Nations Global Compact

As part of its 2025 ESG initiatives, FPX has also committed to the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. By becoming a participant, FPX commits to aligning its operations and strategies with the United Nations Global Compact Ten Principles, which cover the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

This commitment enhances the Company's previous commitment to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") and to conduct business in a manner consistent with internationally recognized standards of responsible corporate citizenship.

A Continued Focus on Responsible Development

Together, these achievements reflect FPX's ongoing leadership in the junior mining space and its proactive approach to embracing industry-leading standards, as demonstrated in our inaugural Sustainability Report, published in 2024. Going forward, the Company will continue to provide regular updates on its ESG performance and further initiatives as part of its commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders. In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

