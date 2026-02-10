FPX Nickel: Public Comment Period Opens for Baptiste Project

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a Public Comment Period and an opportunity for public participation in the federal and provincial environmental assessment ("EA") process for the Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project"). This follows the acceptance of the Initial Project Description by both the federal and provincial governments in January 2026 and marks the first of four public comment periods as part of the EA process. The Public Comment Period is a run jointly by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office ("BC EAO") and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") and continues through March 9, 2026.

"Collaboration is one of FPX's core values and in the years leading up to entering the EA process, we have been engaging the public and First Nations communities to better understand their interests and perspectives in the Baptiste Project area. This work has informed the Initial Project Description that was submitted to regulators, for which public feedback is now being sought. This initial public comment period is an extension our engagement, and we look forward to hearing more valuable feedback as the process advances," said Martin Turenne, FPX's President and CEO.

"We are at the start of a comprehensive, transparent and rigorous Environmental Assessment process that provides us with further opportunity to work together to design an even better project. Each step in the regulatory process informs the next, and hearing community interests supports the process and how the Project will be designed and operated," added Nigel Fisher, FPX's Vice-President, Environment.

More information about the Baptiste Nickel Project, the Initial Project Description and details on how to participate in this public comment period that runs until 11:59 p.m. PST March 9, 2026 can be found at:

BC Environmental Assessment Office website https://engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/BaptisteNickel-EE

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's website https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/90051



The BC EAO and the IAAC will also be holding in-person and virtual open houses and information sessions for the public, with details below.

In-person open house

Fort St. James Community Hall (190 Stuart Dr E, Fort St. James, B.C.)

February 18, 2026 from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM PT

Online virtual information session

February 24, 2026 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM PT

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].

