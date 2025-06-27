FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 26, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Shareholders elected eight directors to the Company's Board, namely, Kim Baird, Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Anne Currie, James S. Gilbert, Peter J. Marshall, Andrew Osterloh, Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne. The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company and approval of the Company's 10% rolling share compensation plan.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

