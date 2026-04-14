FOX CREEK ENERGY PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Fox Creek Energy Ltd. (the "Company" or "Fox Creek Energy" or "FCE") would like to provide a corporate update on recent developments. The Company held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on April 9, 2026 (the "Meeting") and confirms that all matters were approved by shareholders, including the continuation of the Company's corporate jurisdiction from Alberta to British Columbia (the "Continuation"), adoption of the new form of Articles for the Company as described in the Meeting materials (the "Articles"), and the consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of four pre-consolidation common shares to one post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation").

The Continuation was completed and the new Articles were adopted effective April 13, 2026. A copy of the Certificate of Continuation and the new Articles are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company intends to complete the Consolidation effective April 16, 2026 (the "Record Date"). Registered shareholders on the Record Date (the "Registered Shareholders") will have their outstanding common shares adjusted to reflect the Consolidation effective on the Record Date. The post-Consolidation shares will have the new ISIN number CA35137M2022 and CUSIP number 35137M202. Registered Shareholders who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, in exchange for new share certificates representing shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their shares through their broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own name, and shares who hold their shares through direct registration statements, will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Fox Creek Energy

Fox Creek Energy is a reporting issuer actively considering opportunities for strategic business acquisitions, combinations and financing.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Shams Patel

Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning the Continuation and Consolidation, our plans, intentions and ‎expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, ‎‎"forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including ‎‎"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions, and are based on the ‎Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The ‎Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating ‎to Consolidation and the Company's ‎future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause ‎actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.‎ Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and is not obligated to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Fox Creek Energy Ltd.

Shams Patel, Interim CEO, Interim CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director, ‎Telephone: 604-922-2184