Fox Creek Announces Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Fox Creek Energy Ltd. ("Fox Creek" or the "Company") announces the departures of Gregory Leia, Chief Executive Officer and director of the ‎Company, and Tracy Zimmerman, Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company, effective December 23, 2025. The Company expresses its appreciation for ‎Mr. Leia and Ms. Zimmerman's services to the Company and wishes them well in their ‎future endeavours.‎

Following the departures, Shams Patel has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Interim Corporate Secretary, and sole director of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Shams Patel

CEO, Interim CFO, Interim Corporate Secretary, and Director

SOURCE Fox Creek Energy Ltd.

Shams Patel, CEO, Interim CFO, Interim Corporate Secretary, and Director, ‎Telephone: 778-384-1583, Email: [email protected]