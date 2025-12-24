Fox Creek Announces Corporate Update
Dec 24, 2025, 14:31 ET
CALGARY, AB, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Fox Creek Energy Ltd. ("Fox Creek" or the "Company") announces the departures of Gregory Leia, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, and Tracy Zimmerman, Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company, effective December 23, 2025. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Leia and Ms. Zimmerman's services to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours.
Following the departures, Shams Patel has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Interim Corporate Secretary, and sole director of the Company.
Shams Patel
CEO, Interim CFO, Interim Corporate Secretary, and Director
Shams Patel, CEO, Interim CFO, Interim Corporate Secretary, and Director, Telephone: 778-384-1583, Email: [email protected]
