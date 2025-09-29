Fourier Cooling Launches Scalable Prefabricated Data Centers for the AI & HPC Era

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fourier Cooling Solutions ("Fourier"), a next-generation company dedicated to AI and HPC data center infrastructure, today announced its official launch. Fourier introduces a portfolio of prefabricated, containerized data center solutions engineered to scale in step with the rapid evolution of GPUs, CPUs, and high-computing servers, meeting the accelerating demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

With GPUs and high-computing servers rapidly increasing in power density, liquid cooling has become the definitive solution to overcome the thermal barrier where traditional data center infrastructure struggles to keep pace. Fourier was founded to bridge this gap, delivering cooling architectures that evolve in lockstep with semiconductor innovation.

Scalable Prefabrication Meets Tier III+ Standards

Fourier's prefabricated data center solutions are engineered to meet Tier III+ reliability standards, combining modular scalability with enterprise-grade resilience. Each containerized module is designed with redundant power and cooling paths, ensuring uptime during maintenance and delivering availability levels approaching Tier IV facilities.

Rapid Deployment -- Prefabricated containers reduce construction cycles from years to months.

-- Prefabricated containers reduce construction cycles from years to months. Innovative Design -- Cooling capacity per rack scales seamlessly with the latest GPU generations, from 40 kW to beyond 200 kW.

-- Cooling capacity per rack scales seamlessly with the latest GPU generations, from 40 kW to beyond 200 kW. Global Standardization -- Modular, scalable clusters ensure consistent performance across markets worldwide.

-- Modular, scalable clusters ensure consistent performance across markets worldwide. Energy-Efficient Infrastructure -- Compatible with dry-cooler free cooling and heat recovery modules, enabling PUE < 1.25 at scale.

Proven Technology, Global Vision

Fourier leverages a proven track record in immersion and hydro cooling, deployed across multi-megawatt computing clusters worldwide. By adapting these proven cooling methods to AI and HPC environments, Fourier ensures operators can keep infrastructure aligned with the performance leaps of every new chip generation.

Backed by the world's largest liquid-cooling equipment manufacturing facility and an expanding global delivery network across North America, the Middle East, and Europe, Fourier is positioned to become a trusted partner for the next generation of data center infrastructure.

About Fourier Cooling

Fourier Data Center Solution is a global company and provider of prefabricated AI and HPC data center infrastructure. Through the integration of immersion, direct-to-chip, and fan-wall cooling technologies with proven data center experience, Fourier enables intelligent, efficient, and sustainable design strategies for data center projects. Its mission is to enable AI and HPC data center infrastructure to scale at the speed of innovation--sustainably, efficiently, and globally.

