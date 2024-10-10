FOUR THE SEASON: Four Seasons Sets the Stage for Memorable Festive Celebrations Filled with Warmth and Joy

"As we plan holiday festivities around the globe, our guests are always our inspiration – their special moments, their vacation dreams, and ultimately their vision for what makes a perfect holiday celebration," says Rainer Stampfer, President Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "At Four Seasons, we want to demonstrate to our guests that we've listened and understand their needs. Our gift to them is helping create memories to last a lifetime."

No matter where guests visit Four Seasons, it's a time of fabulous parties and intimate get togethers, festive teas and sumptuous multi-course feasts, dazzling Christmas markets and indulgent sweet treats, and so much more.

"Four the Season is a beautiful articulation of why the festive period is so special for our guests," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons. "This new creative campaign encapsulates the magic of the season and the kindness and genuine heart of our people year-round, especially during the joy of the holidays."

Let the twinkling Bangkok cityscape light the celebrations, listen to the carol of crashing waves in Cabo del Sol, Mexico or stay warm and cozy with loved ones on a carriage ride in Hampshire, England. Below, Four the Season inspires the imagination with customized celebrations by Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the globe.

A Season of Festivals and Flavours

October 31 marks the start of Diwali, the colourful Hindu Festival of Lights, and at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, Chef Venugopal Unnikrishnan and his team are pulling out all the stops with an authentic Indian feast. Thailand's own festival of lights, Loy Krathong, is marked by the release of biodegradable lanterns at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, creating a serene "river of light" in the sky.

The world has embraced the American holiday tradition of Thanksgiving as a time to gather with friends and family around a table piled high with roast turkey and all the trimmings. At the new EMBA KYOTO CHOPHOUSE at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, the turkey will be char-grilled and the sides made with seasonal vegetables sourced in Japan, while 60 floors above the city at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, Christmas Eve is enhanced by a live string trio and panoramic views at SkyHigh. Or head to the Caribbean, where celebrity Chef Rocco DiSpirito will be in residence at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, infusing his signature cuisine with the flavours of the island. On its own island in the heart of the city, the new Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou will welcome guests for its first Thanksgiving celebration, with a traditional American-style menu at Yun He.

Prefer to dine at home? Many Four Seasons hotels offer turkey-to-go, complete with all the sides and pies for a deliciously stress-free holiday at home.

Holiday Gifts That Taste as Good as They Look

Craving Yule logs and other festive treats crafted by Michelin-starred chefs? Say oui to the bûches de Noël from acclaimed Chef Anne-Sophie Pic at Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge, or Chef Michael Bartocetti's always-anticipated annual creation available for purchase at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris. Or sì to the traditional panettone della Gherardesca, a celebration unto itself, lovingly prepared in partnership with a local bakery by the culinary team at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze. At Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Chefs Andrea Accordi and Andrea Bonaffini crown a traditional panettone with their namesake "Andreatella" spread – a luscious blend of rich chocolate and hazelnuts.

More treats tempt at La Pistache at Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, also available in the holiday shop at Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus.

Not sure what to give? Look no further than a Four Seasons Gift Card, redeemable in any amount, at any time, at any Four Seasons – and conveniently available for purchase online right up until the very last minute.

Must-See Holiday Pop-Ups

This winter, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is celebrating Old Hollywood glamour in the contemporary luxury of Veil & Velvet, a speakeasy-style lounge that pairs classic cocktails and sparkling Champagnes with modern, indulgent bar bites. At Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel the season begins with the annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration extending into the night on November 14.

On the shores of the Gulf of Thailand, set-jetters heading into the season at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui can look forward to pop-up beach events celebrating Eastern Mediterranean and Indian cuisines in December and January.

Head to a wine country winter wonderland at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley, where Auro will offer Michelin-starred private dining in a glass dome on the patio, while a California-style après experience awaits in cozy chalets with an outdoor campsite amid cabernet vineyards. In Hawaii, the popular Mi Casa Taqueria returns, bringing Mexico's Pacific Coast to the shores at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Hannukah is also celebrated, with all welcome for the daily lighting of the menorah.

Lights, Camera, Post!

Planning a fall photo shoot? No need to leave the city when there's a picture-perfect pumpkin patch on the rooftop at Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, with autumn drinks and bites to enjoy. Celebrity floral artist Jeff Leatham's iconic displays will grace Four Seasons lobbies in Paris, Philadelphia and Los Angeles again this year, and for the first time, from mid-October to early November, at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

At Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest, renowned Hungarian company Edina's Paper interprets the historic building's façade through intricate, three-dimensional designs that take more than 1,000 hours to create by hand.

In the American Rockies, everyone looks forward to WhoVail, a Dr. Seuss-inspired gingerbread house that little ones can actually enter at Four Seasons Resort Vail. At Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin, Santa himself won't miss the Christmas Eve buffet at Cielo, while Santarina will be at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, where she's on hand to make magic with every Christmas list.

Your Holiday Home for the Festive Season

Four Seasons Private Retreats are a global collection of villa and residence rentals that families and friends can call home for the holidays. Guests are treated to the ultimate in privacy while enjoying all the services and amenities of a Four Seasons hotel or resort, with options to personalize every moment.

The recently renovated Four Bedroom Premier Residence at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay is a lush tropical hideaway where dedicated concierge services ensure a tailor-made holiday to remember.

Families come in all forms, and a friends' getaway at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt provides access to the Resort's myriad restaurants, pools and world-class diving, especially when staying in a spacious luxury villa rental with plenty of room for holiday dinners, outdoor movie nights, and intimate New Year's celebrations.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler welcomes families for 12 days of festive fun including Christmas card crafting, marshmallow snowman making, fireside storytelling and more. Guests of residential rental accommodations can also enjoy a chef-prepared holiday dinner in-residence, and new this season, a private "paint the view from your room" session with a local artist.

Santa will be available for photo ops at Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole, where families staying in residential rental accommodations can invite his jolly self to join the party for holiday storytelling, festive treats and more.

Count Me In

Looking for a special place to welcome 2025? As midnight rolls through time zones around the globe, Four Seasons has found unique ways to celebrate. Toast to the coming year at ARGO at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, one of five Four Seasons bars currently ranked on Asia's 50 Best Bars list. New Year's Eve packages include a bottle of Dom Pérignon, or reserve a cabana on the pool terrace for the best views of Victoria Harbour.

In Egypt, the First Nile Boat outside Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence opens up three restaurants for New Year's Eve partying with festive menus from around the Mediterranean, the Far East and Brazil.

At Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, embark on a culinary adventure celebrating the flavours of Mexico. Enjoy a traditional feast featuring food stations, specialty cocktails and family-friendly entertainment, including piñata breaking and lively mariachi music, all set against the breathtaking sunset.

For additional inspo, click here, and for additional festive news from Four Seasons, click here.

