FOUR SEASONS YACHTS UNVEILS CHEF-IN-RESIDENCE PROGRAM

A rotating roster of internationally acclaimed chefs from Four Seasons hotels in Athens, Hong Kong, Cap-Ferrat, and Florence will complement the core culinary team aboard Four Seasons I

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Yachts the international culinary talent who will shape its voyages aboard Four Seasons I in 2026. Complementing the expert direction of Executive Chef Armando Ferman Toledo and Chef de Cuisine Gerardo Acunzo, Four Seasons Yachts introduces a renowned roster of Michelin-starred Four Seasons restaurant chefs through a Chef-in-Residence Program. Rooted in culinary craftsmanship, the signature initiative will bring the leading luxury brand's memorable dining experiences and legendary service to select voyages, where ingredients and menus evolve with each destination

"Culinary excellence has always been a defining pillar of the Four Seasons experience, and with the launch of Four Seasons Yachts, we are extending that legacy to new horizons," says Ben Trodd, CEO, Four Seasons Yachts. "Bringing internationally acclaimed Four Seasons chefs together with our own extraordinary culinary leaders has created an offering without parallel at sea. Like each voyage, this dynamic culinary program embodies artistry, variety, and a spirit of discovery that is truly unprecedented in the industry today."

Chef-in-Residence Program

SednaSedna, the Yacht's refined centrepiece dining destination, will welcome a roster of celebrated culinary voices whose tasting menus will run alongside the restaurant's signature offerings. In collaboration with Executive Chef Ferman and Chef de Cuisine Gerardo Acunzo, visiting chefs will bring their distinct artistry and regional perspectives to Sedna's kitchen, turning the experience into a continuously evolving expression of global cuisine. The inaugural roster spans seven Four Seasons I voyages and showcases the strength of the Four Seasons culinary portfolio, with each chef curating menus and moments inspired by their home kitchens. This access to Michelin-recognized talent reflects the commitment of Four Seasons Yachts to introducing new dimensions of excellence at sea.

The inaugural lineup includes:

Chef Luca Piscazzi – Pelagos , Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens--Featured on the 2026 Greek Isles featuring Mykonos and Hydra voyage (April 26-May 3), and the 2026 Greek Isles featuring Santorini and Yalikavak voyage (May 3-10): Chef Piscazzi, who earned Pelagos its first Michelin star within six months of opening, is known for menus that blend technical mastery with a forward-looking interpretation of seasonal and local produce from and by the Mediterranean Sea.

Chef Piscazzi, who earned Pelagos its first Michelin star within six months of opening, is known for menus that blend technical mastery with a forward-looking interpretation of seasonal and local produce from and by the Mediterranean Sea. Chef Guillaume Galliot – Caprice , Four Seasons Hong Kong--Featured on the 2026 Dalmatian Coast featuring Croatia and Montenegro voyage (July 5-12): Chef Galliot helms Caprice, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant renowned for refined French gastronomy expressed with global accents. His bold, expressive cuisine and leadership continue to earn international acclaim.

Chef Galliot helms Caprice, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant renowned for refined French gastronomy expressed with global accents. His bold, expressive cuisine and leadership continue to earn international acclaim. Chef Yoric Tièche – Le Cap , Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel--Featured on the 2026 Rivieras featuring Porto Cervo and Saint-Tropez voyage (August 9-16) and the 2026 Rivieras featuring Cassis and Portofino voyage (August 16-23): Chef Tièche channels the essence of the French Riviera, presenting Provençal and Mediterranean dishes through classical technique and locally inspired menus.

Chef Tièche channels the essence of the French Riviera, presenting Provençal and Mediterranean dishes through classical technique and locally inspired menus. Chef Paolo Lavezzini – Il Palagio, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze --Featured on the 2026 Rivieras featuring Capri and Viareggio voyage (September 13-20): Chef Lavezzini brings refined Italian sensibility shaped by his devotion to seasonal ingredients, celebration of purity of flavour and a deep connection to place.

Four Seasons I Culinary Leadership

At the helm of the Yacht's culinary program is Executive Chef Armando Ferman Toledo, whose two-decade career spans Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury resorts, and high-end vessels. Specializing in Italian haute cuisine with advanced training at two Michelin-starred restaurants in Italy, Chef Ferman brings innovation and authenticity to every menu.

Chef Ferman will oversee 11 distinctive restaurants and bars aboard Four Seasons I, from the relaxed Mediterranean dining concept Terrasse to the intimate omakase experience available at Miuna--as well as the in-suite dining offerings and event catering.

"I am honoured to lead this remarkable team and culinary program for Four Seasons I," says Chef Ferman. "Our mission is to create experiences that go beyond a meal, where menus reflect the creativity of our chefs, richness of our itineraries, and the seasonal bounties of our destinations."

Supporting Chef Ferman is Chef de Cuisine Gerardo Acunzo, who will oversee Sedna. With more than 13 years of experience in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe and Asia, Acunzo brings refined technique, global sensibility, and an inventive spirit that challenges expectations of what's possible at sea. His appointment underscores the focus of Four Seasons Yachts on cultivating exceptional talent and celebrating innovation in every kitchen.

"It is a privilege to collaborate with an international team of chefs through our Chef-in- Residence program," says Chef Acunzo. "We look forward to creating unforgettable dining moments at Sedna that embody the essence of Four Seasons at sea and bring our vision to life."

In addition to the visiting chefs featured dinner menus in Sedna, curated tasting menus and intimate private dinners led by each chef will also be part of the program.

Additional Chef-in-Residence details will be announced in the months ahead.

Four Seasons I will make its inaugural voyage in 2026.

About Four Seasons Yachts

This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, paired with Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With an all-suite, residential style product, Four Seasons I, the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, will set a new standard for luxury at sea. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard. The second Four Seasons Yacht, Four Seasons II, will debut in 2027.

