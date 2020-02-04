Four Seasons Invites You to Explore, Discover and Experience the World Like Never Before

"We've always believed in the power of one-of-a-kind experiences and the need to innovate for discerning travellers across generations. We know that Four Seasons guests have a desire for meaningful connections with loved ones, new places and cultures, and this ever-evolving offering of authentic Four Seasons experiences provides that special opportunity," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

A World of Experience

These experiences range from bespoke tours of otherwise inaccessible locations to opportunities to meet and learn from local artists and artisans, once-in-a-lifetime journeys and unique ways to see the world's greatest wonders. This incredible suite of experiences continues to expand as Four Seasons works closely with local partners to craft and curate authentic journeys for the world's most adventurous travellers.

Unique Perspectives

Discover the Rare Wonders of Costa Rica (Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo) – Accompany environmental scientists on a land and sea adventures, lending hands-on-help toward their efforts to study and protect exotic and endangered wildlife in micro-climates filled with rare species that few people ever get to see up close in this two-day experience.

Discover the Rare Wonders of Costa Rica (Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo) – Accompany environmental scientists on a land and sea adventures, lending hands-on-help toward their efforts to study and protect exotic and endangered wildlife in micro-climates filled with rare species that few people ever get to see up close in this two-day experience.

Float Over Florence and Tuscany (Four Seasons Hotel Firenze) - Wander through the Hotel's expansive private gardens, with statues, fountains and 15th century Ionic temple, then lift off in a private hot-air balloon from the gardens - the only balloon launching point in central Florence.

A Night with the Stars ( Beverly Wilshire , A Four Seasons Hotel) - With sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and added sparkle from the night sky, this one-of-a-kind urban "glamping" experience is anything but typical.

Secrets Revealed: Private Doors Unlocked

Explore Highclere Castle, Downton Abbey 's Starring Estate, on a Private Tour (Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire) – Arrive at Highclere Castle via chauffeur-driven vintage Rolls-Royce, where guests will be transported to a bygone era as the eighth Countess of Carnarvon personally reveal insights on her life and that of her predecessors.

Discover the Colours of Morocco at Yves Saint Laurent's Private Home (Four Seasons Resort Marrakech) – Visit the legendary designer's private home to see how Marrakech influenced his life and work – and then sit down to a dinner inspired by his Moroccan motifs.

Boldly Go Where Few Have Gone Before

Meet the Kogi, Guardians of the Earth (Four Seasons Hotels in Bogot á ) – Hidden high in the emerald forests of Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains sits Mulkuakungui Village, home to the Kogi, an indigenous community whose rich culture and traditions have remained unchanged for centuries.

Experience the World's First Three-Person Deepflight Adventure (Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru) – Glide through massive shoals of colourful fish, above coral formations, and alongside dolphins, turtles, sharks and rays in the world's first DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S, a three-person submarine.

Journey to the Edge of the World (Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh) - Beyond glittering Riyadh , the Arabian Desert holds centuries of legends - Bedouin tales of flowing rivers and ancient cities buried beneath the sands – and now guests can enjoy VIP access to the desert's magnificent natural wonder, the Edge of the World.

To the Source: Culinary Exploration

Get Grounded with Le George (Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris ) – En route to his garden in Versailles , the conversation with Chef Simone Zanoni of the Hotel's Michelin-starred Le George restaurant lays the foundation for a half-day focused on sustainability.

Get a Taste of Hawaii's Wild Side (Four Seasons Resort Maui) – Join Yeshua Goodman, owner of Kiawe Outdoor and an advanced sommelier at Spago Maui, on a next-level tour of Maui's tastes and tales.

Try Something Completely Different

Master the Art of Muay Thai Kick-Boxing Before Taking in a Match as a VIP (Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui) - Learn the art of Muay Thai kick-boxing with a professional fighter, enjoy a specialised spa treatment to soothe sore muscles, and watch a real match from VIP seats.

Chase the Perfect Powder by Helicopter (Four Seasons Hotel Megève) – A helicopter ski safari by Four Seasons will fully immerse guests in the beauty and wonder of the French and Italian Alps, from the big snowy bowl of Flaine to the high-altitude glaciers of Val d'Isère.

Discover Bali's Natural Beauty and Idyllic Way of Life (Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan) - Delve deeper into Bali's serene beauty and tradition by spending a day in the life of a local farmer.

For further inspiration, see how other travellers have been sharing their adventures with Four Seasons by following the hashtag #ExperienceFS.

