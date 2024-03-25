Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Appoints Sudhakar Veluru as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sudhakar Veluru as the company's new Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), effective March 25, 2024. Sudhakar will join Four Seasons Executive Leadership Team reporting to Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. Sudhakar will be based at Four Seasons corporate office in Miami.

"We are excited to welcome Sudhakar at this important time in Four Seasons information technology transformation," says Reynal. "Sudhakar's extensive experience in technology and IT innovation will be instrumental in shaping our digital-first future, further enhancing the guest, resident and employee experience across our growing global portfolio of luxury properties."

With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Sudhakar brings a wealth of experience and expertise in driving digital and information technology transformation initiatives within the hospitality and technology sectors. Sudhakar's appointment underscores Four Seasons commitment to modernizing and strengthening its capabilities to further develop a single-view of guests and residents while deepening foundational support functions across the company globally.

"I am thrilled to join Four Seasons, an iconic brand renowned for its unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence," says Veluru. "I look forward to joining a talented team of experienced leaders from around the world. Together, we will spearhead technological and IT advancements that will elevate the guest and resident experience and continue to build the critical foundations and capabilities needed to shape Four Seasons future."

Prior to joining Four Seasons, Sudhakar served as the Chief Technology Officer at MGM Resorts International, where he led groundbreaking digital transformation work enabling seamless access to e-commerce, customer loyalty programs and casino games across mobile and online platforms. Before his tenure at MGM, Sudhakar held several senior leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company, where he delivered innovative technology solutions and products for various functions including MyMagic+, FP+/MagicBands, ShopDisney, CruiseLines, and Vacation Club.

Sudhakar holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Arizona State University and a master's degree in technology (MTech) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur, India. He is a certified Enterprise Architect (SCJEA – Sun Certified Java Enterprise Architect) and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

