Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Welcomes Newly Appointed General Manager, Chelan Goonetilleke

Chelan takes on a pivotal role to lead the next chapter of hospitality at the flagship property

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Four Seasons Hotel Toronto proudly announces the appointment of Chelan Goonetilleke as its new General Manager. Chelan brings a wealth of experience and a passion for excellence, transferring from Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, where he served as General Manager.

Chelan Goonetilleke, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto (CNW Group/Four Seasons Hotel Toronto)

Chelan's career with Four Seasons began in 2007 as Senior Director of Marketing for the brand's resorts in Mauritius and Seychelles. His journey later took him to Dubai, where he oversaw marketing for Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, before joining Whistler in 2017 and rising through key leadership roles.

"Chelan's strategic vision, unwavering commitment to service excellence, and genuine care for our people have played a defining role in shaping how we welcome and serve our guests," says Antoine Chahwan, President, Hotel Operations, Americas. "His global perspective and deep understanding of what defines exceptional service will be a tremendous asset as we continue to elevate the guest experience in Toronto."

Under Chelan's leadership in Whistler, the Resort achieved several notable accolades, including being recognized with 2 Michelin Keys in 2025, awarded #1 Resort in Canada by Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, and #1 Resort in Canada by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards.

"I am honoured to take on this role at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, the flagship property and birthplace of the Four Seasons brand," says Chelan Goonetilleke, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. "I look forward to carrying on our tradition of warm, genuine hospitality that reflects Canada's welcoming spirit and the vibrant energy of this world‑class city."

Outside of work, Chelan looks forward to immersing himself in Toronto's vibrant culinary scene, discovering new cocktail bars, and exploring the city's many golf courses in summer.

About Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is Canada's first hotel to receive both AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star ratings. Having opened in October 2012, the Hotel features 259 guest rooms, a 30,000 square foot luxury Spa, and Café Boulud and d|bar by international restaurateur and Chef Daniel Boulud. Recent awards and honors include 2017 TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Winner - #1 Best Hotel in Toronto, Robb Report's Best of the Best, Condé Nast Traveller's Hot List and T+L's Top City Hotel in Canada. For more information, visit our Press Room or check out Facebook.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Ashton Marcus, 647-972-5541, [email protected]