Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Toronto International Film Festival 50th Edition

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Four Seasons Hotel Toronto returns as an official hospitality partner for the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival® (TIFF), presented by Rogers. For this major milestone year, the Four Seasons flagship property will once again serve as a key location for festivalgoers, showcasing special programming and highly anticipated events, making it the ultimate hotspot throughout one of the world's most renowned film festivals.

"Four Seasons has a longstanding history with TIFF, and it is an honour to once again be a central part of the festivities for the 50th edition," says Patrick Pollak, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. "We look forward to celebrating the art of cinema with our guests and the global film community, offering an unforgettable luxury experience for those in town for the occasion."

Beginning Tuesday, September 2, TIFF and Rogers in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto will host the property's annual kick-off event at d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud to celebrate the festival's 50th edition, unveiling this year's photo exhibit in collaboration with the TIFF Film Reference Library. The lobby installation will feature a curated selection of festival photos from the past five decades and serves as inspiration for the hotel's large-scale outdoor mural on Yorkville Avenue.

Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud will return to Toronto on Wednesday, September 3, to host a celebratory dinner at Café Boulud alongside Rob Feenie, Executive Chef and Partner at Vancouver's Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie, featuring a special four-course prix fixe menu with wine pairings from CheckMate and Martin's Lane, artisanal wineries in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley. The east-meets-west concept will highlight vibrant flavours and ingredients from coast-to-coast across Canada. Click here to reserve.

To mark the first official day of the festival on Thursday, September 4, d|bar will launch a special edition cocktail menu paying tribute to five decades of TIFF, with signature sips representing key moments since the festival's inception. Plus, don't miss The Golden Cherry by bartender Egon Bonato made with cherry-infused vodka, Grand Marnier, saffron syrup, Perrier-Jouët Champagne and topped with a 23K gold cherry, available exclusively in Café Boulud from September 4 to 14.

On Friday, September 5, BAFTA in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto will host an afternoon tea event in d|bar to celebrate industry talent and spotlight British films and filmmakers at TIFF. Attendees will sip on Champagne and premium loose-leaf tea blends while enjoying elevated English treats by Pastry Chef Kevin Levionnois and his team.

The party circuit continues on Saturday, September 6, with the return of the Road to the Golden Globes Party at TIFF presented by RBC, kicking off the official countdown to the 83rd Annual Golden Globes® award ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser taking place on January 11, 2026. This iconic affair is being held in partnership with RBC and Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.

On Sunday, September 7, Vanity Fair will honour the 50th Toronto International Film Festival with an invitation-only event in d|bar. The evening, hosted by special guests Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater, Baz Luhrmann and Alice Winocour, will bring together top tier celebrities, filmmakers and industry leaders. Guests will be offered film-inspired cocktails and live entertainment, with d|bar serving as a central gathering place during the festival.

For those looking to connect between screenings, the 50 for 50 Power Lunch at Café Boulud offers a two-course prix fixe menu that balances efficiency with exceptional dining. Positioned away from the downtown rush, Café Boulud welcomes industry professionals to enjoy a relaxed setting where business meets the festival.

The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto will also offer A-list services throughout TIFF, available for a limited time from September 4 to 14, allowing guests to unwind and be pampered between premieres and parties. These sought-after treatments include the bespoke Red-Carpet Glam Facial and luxurious Golden Glow Manicure, inspired by the glitz and glamour of the film festival. To book a spa appointment, please click here.

As the world's leading operator of luxury hotels, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts currently manages 133 properties in 47 countries. Open at its new location since 2012, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is the city's premier luxury hotel located in the heart of the historic Yorkville neighbourhood. The property, which completed an extensive multimillion dollar guest room renovation in 2024, provides a preferred address for both business and leisure travellers, and the highly personalized, anticipatory service that Four Seasons guests expect and value around the world. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is recognized as a Five-Star Hotel and Five-Star Spa courtesy of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards and holds the Two Key distinction from the prestigious MICHELIN Guide. It is designated with the AAA Five Diamond Rating, as well as the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Award and Travel + Leisure World's Best Award. For more information on Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, the global flagship property, visit press.fourseasons.com/toronto.

