Four Seasons Celebrates a Decade of Leadership in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards

Feb 12, 2025, 09:10 ET
Luxury hospitality leader continues its legacy of holding the most Five-Star ratings across its hotels, resorts, spas and restaurants, along with employee honourees for their dedication to service excellence
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Through a continual elevation of its global luxury ecosystem, Four Seasons celebrates a leading recognition by Forbes Travel Guide, earning the most Five-Star rankings of any company for the tenth consecutive year. Four Seasons holds a total of 65 Five-Star rankings across 44 hotels and resorts, 17 spas, and 4 restaurants.
"This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our teams worldwide, whose dedication to genuine care and personalized service define the Four Seasons experience," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "As we continue to grow, we remain true to the foundation that has shaped Four Seasons into what it is today. Looking ahead, we continue to harness the strength of our brand to drive innovation, unlock our full potential and elevate our portfolio of exceptional hotels and resorts."
Reaffirming its position as the world leader in luxury hospitality, Four Seasons plans to operate 180 properties under its single brand by 2033. The company's steadfast growth, strategic expansion, exceptional restorations, and robust development pipeline are all made possible by its dedicated employees. At each touchpoint, the team of more than 50,000 continue to reaffirm Four Seasons success across the brand's dynamic collection of luxury travel offerings that are available on land, at sea, and in the air.
This year, Forbes Travel Guide welcomed Four Seasons Hotel Baku, and luxury spas at Four Seasons properties in Dubai, Doha, and Fort Lauderdale to its elite group of Five-Star ranked accommodations and experiences. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC celebrates 20 consecutive years of holding the Five-Star designation from Forbes Travel Guide, and Four Seasons properties in Geneva, Florence, Paris, and Costa Rica are each celebrating ten consecutive years of holding the celebrated accolade.
"Four Seasons continues to be a standout luxury brand on our annual list," says Amanda Frasier, President, Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide. "Its 2025 winning properties exemplify the current demand to travel with a more discerning eye on adventure and well-being, combined with staff who are passionate about elevating the guest experience. We congratulate all the winners on another year of world-class service."
Now in its fifth year, the Employee of the Year awards by Forbes Travel Guide were introduced to honour those who exemplify remarkable performance both within luxury hospitality and with their teams behind the scenes. This added recognition builds on the discerning ranking of hotels, resorts, spas, and restaurants by Forbes Travel Guide to also celebrate the people who make these experiences possible. Of the hundreds of well-deserving nominees, Sultan Awad, Front Desk Agent at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center earned one of five finalist positions for the highest honour, "Employee of the Year." At Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, Concierge Julie Benhaim was awarded "Les Clefs d'Or Young Concierge of the Year," which recognizes outstanding early-career concierge professionals for their exemplary service and dedication to crafting exceptional hotel stays.
"Our decade of leadership with Forbes Travel Guide is a reflection of our passion and commitment to all facets of the luxury hospitality experience," says Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons. "Congratulations to Julie, Sultan and all global teams for their well-deserved achievements. As we look ahead, we look forward to creating even more personalized moments for guests to enjoy across Four Seasons unparalleled portfolio of properties."
The 44 Four Seasons properties that hold a Five-Star Rating are:
- Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
- Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens
- Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- Four Seasons Hotel Baku
- Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva
- Four Seasons Hotel Doha
- Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre
- Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
- Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris
- Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest
- Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet
- Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
- Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge
- Four Seasons Hotel Macao
- Four Seasons Hotel Madrid
- Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
- Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston
- Four Seasons Hotel Prague
- Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon
- Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre
- Four Seasons Hotel Seoul
- Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
- Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan
- Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
- Four Seasons Resort Lanai
- Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
- Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
- Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
- Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica
- Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico
- Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An
- Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao
- Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel
The 17 Four Seasons spas that hold a Five-Star Rating are:
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
- Palm Beach Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
- Ritz Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon
- Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas
- Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
- The Wellness Floor at One Dalton Street, Boston
- Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait Burj Alshaya
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale
- Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Doha
- The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
The 4 Four Seasons restaurants that hold a Five-Star Rating are:
- Lung King Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- Caprice at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- Zi Yat Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Macao
- Jean-Georges Philadelphia at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
Methodology
Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on up to 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."
About Four Seasons
Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.
About Forbes Travel Guide
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process.
