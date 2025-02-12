Luxury hospitality leader continues its legacy of holding the most Five-Star ratings across its hotels, resorts, spas and restaurants, along with employee honourees for their dedication to service excellence

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Through a continual elevation of its global luxury ecosystem, Four Seasons celebrates a leading recognition by Forbes Travel Guide, earning the most Five-Star rankings of any company for the tenth consecutive year. Four Seasons holds a total of 65 Five-Star rankings across 44 hotels and resorts, 17 spas, and 4 restaurants.

Four Seasons Celebrates a Decade of Leadership in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards

"This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our teams worldwide, whose dedication to genuine care and personalized service define the Four Seasons experience," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "As we continue to grow, we remain true to the foundation that has shaped Four Seasons into what it is today. Looking ahead, we continue to harness the strength of our brand to drive innovation, unlock our full potential and elevate our portfolio of exceptional hotels and resorts."

Reaffirming its position as the world leader in luxury hospitality, Four Seasons plans to operate 180 properties under its single brand by 2033. The company's steadfast growth, strategic expansion, exceptional restorations, and robust development pipeline are all made possible by its dedicated employees. At each touchpoint, the team of more than 50,000 continue to reaffirm Four Seasons success across the brand's dynamic collection of luxury travel offerings that are available on land, at sea, and in the air.

This year, Forbes Travel Guide welcomed Four Seasons Hotel Baku, and luxury spas at Four Seasons properties in Dubai, Doha, and Fort Lauderdale to its elite group of Five-Star ranked accommodations and experiences. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC celebrates 20 consecutive years of holding the Five-Star designation from Forbes Travel Guide, and Four Seasons properties in Geneva, Florence, Paris, and Costa Rica are each celebrating ten consecutive years of holding the celebrated accolade.

"Four Seasons continues to be a standout luxury brand on our annual list," says Amanda Frasier, President, Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide. "Its 2025 winning properties exemplify the current demand to travel with a more discerning eye on adventure and well-being, combined with staff who are passionate about elevating the guest experience. We congratulate all the winners on another year of world-class service."

Now in its fifth year, the Employee of the Year awards by Forbes Travel Guide were introduced to honour those who exemplify remarkable performance both within luxury hospitality and with their teams behind the scenes. This added recognition builds on the discerning ranking of hotels, resorts, spas, and restaurants by Forbes Travel Guide to also celebrate the people who make these experiences possible. Of the hundreds of well-deserving nominees, Sultan Awad, Front Desk Agent at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center earned one of five finalist positions for the highest honour, "Employee of the Year." At Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, Concierge Julie Benhaim was awarded "Les Clefs d'Or Young Concierge of the Year," which recognizes outstanding early-career concierge professionals for their exemplary service and dedication to crafting exceptional hotel stays.

"Our decade of leadership with Forbes Travel Guide is a reflection of our passion and commitment to all facets of the luxury hospitality experience," says Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons. "Congratulations to Julie, Sultan and all global teams for their well-deserved achievements. As we look ahead, we look forward to creating even more personalized moments for guests to enjoy across Four Seasons unparalleled portfolio of properties."

The 44 Four Seasons properties that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel Baku

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

International Financial Centre Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge

Four Seasons Hotel Macao

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

at Jumeirah Beach Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

The 17 Four Seasons spas that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

Palm Beach Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Ritz Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

The Wellness Floor at One Dalton Street, Boston

Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait Burj Alshaya

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale

Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Doha

The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

The 4 Four Seasons restaurants that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Lung King Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong Caprice at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Zi Yat Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Macao

at Four Seasons Hotel Macao Jean-Georges Philadelphia at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Methodology



Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on up to 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide



Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process.

Media Contacts:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

