Four Seasons Announces New Luxury Resort and Private Residences in Mina, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

In partnership with RAK Properties, Four Seasons to introduce a world-class Resort, Private Residences, and state-of-the-art amenities, redefining luxury island living within Mina development

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons, the world's leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, together with RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed real estate developer, announce plans for a new beach Resort and Private Residences as part of the flagship 400 hectare (1,000-acre) master-planned waterfront destination – Mina.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina will establish a new benchmark for the region's luxury hospitality and lifestyle offerings. Designed as a sanctuary of beachfront sophistication and natural beauty with a wide array of amenities, the approximately 150 rooms, suites and signature villas, alongside approximately 130 Private Residences will elevate Mina into a premier destination to live and stay.

"Four Seasons entry into Ras Al Khaimah represents a significant milestone in our strategic expansion within the UAE," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "We are proud to partner with RAK Properties to bring our shared commitment to service excellence, exceptional quality and unparalleled living to a new destination for guests and residents to explore with a brand they know and trust."

Mina has been designed as a two-island escape amid the surrounding beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, the serene waters of the Arabian Gulf, 18 kilometres (11 miles) of waterfront and private beaches, and impressive views of the Hajar mountain range. Guests and residents will enjoy panoramic sea views, marina access, and a range of world-class amenities comprised of spas, waterfront restaurants and cafes, and much more.

"We are delighted to partner with Four Seasons to bring their unrivalled luxury hospitality and service to Mina," says Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer, RAK Properties. "This collaboration will create a truly iconic destination, blending the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah with the global acclaim of the Four Seasons brand. Mina is at the forefront of our growth and transformation agenda, and this new resort and residences will play a key role in taking us to the next level. We are proud that Four Seasons, of all of the locations in Ras Al Khaimah, chose Mina. We look forward to launching residential sales towards the end of this year and commencing construction in early 2026."

The new resort and residences will be in close proximity to all of Mina's key leisure attractions – including the Yacht Club, Wharf, and Boulevard – together creating what will become one of the UAE's most sought-after destinations. Killa Design – one of the world's top architectural design practices – was appointed to lead the concept masterplan design process for the new Four Seasons at Mina.

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina

Four Seasons Resort Ras Al Khaimah will offer a dynamic collection of accommodations and amenities designed to suit the needs of every discerning traveller. Across each guest room, suite, and villa, the Four Seasons experience will be brought to life, offering a luxury island respite just one hour from the Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

The development will feature extensive wellness facilities with 10 treatment rooms and a beauty salon; family and adult pools; paddle, tennis and basketball courts; and a fully equipped fitness centre. For children and young adults, dedicated space to connect and explore will be available through the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program. Anchored by the Resort's grand ballroom, generous indoor and outdoor event spaces have been expertly designed for celebrations and gatherings of all sizes. For seamless living and exclusive access, Four Seasons guests and residents will enjoy secluded beaches and a dedicated marina for private boat arrivals and effortless connectivity to nearby islands.

Four Seasons Private Residences Ras Al Khaimah will feature villas ranging from four- to-six-bedrooms, as well as luxury apartments ranging from two-to-five-bedrooms. Fully managed by Four Seasons staff and led by an experienced Director of Residences, homeowners can also opt to participate in a voluntary and flexible rental program, providing peace of mind that their homes are expertly cared for, whether they are at home or away.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina joins the growing collection of Four Seasons properties in the United Arab Emirates, which currently includes Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah, and the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 55 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component. All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with exclusive hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow's people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

RAK Properties Awards and recognitions

Awarded 'Developer of the Year' 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

Bay Views Residences won the 'Best Residential Project' at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

