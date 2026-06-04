Opening in 2028, the Hotel will introduce Four Seasons legendary service in one of Spain's most historic cities

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Luxury hospitality leader Four Seasons, together with Spanish real estate investment firm Blasson, announce plans to expand its presence in Spain with a new hotel in Sevilla.

Four Seasons and Blasson to Expand in Spain with New Hotel in Sevilla’s Plaza Nueva.

Located in the heart of the city on Plaza Nueva, Four Seasons Hotel Sevilla will occupy a landmark building in the Arenal Quarter. As Andalucía's capital known for its rich history, the Hotel's central location places it near Sevilla's most celebrated entertainment, culinary, and cultural attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Sevilla Cathedral, Archivo de Indias, and Royal Alcázar.

"Sevilla is a city defined by its culture, history, and beauty, and it is a privilege to introduce Four Seasons to this remarkable destination as we continue to build our unique portfolio of luxury experiences globally," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "As our presence in Spain grows, Four Seasons partnership with Blasson establishes a thoughtfully restored luxury offering that reflects the spirit of Sevilla while delivering the elevated service and genuine care that our guests know and trust."

Four Seasons Hotel Sevilla will offer approximately 55 guest rooms in an intimate, five-storey setting. The building, which dates back to the mid-20th century, will undergo a complete revitalization before welcoming guests to skyline views, open-air terraces, and completely reimaged guestrooms. Accommodations will range from 40 to 117 square metres (430 to 1,260 square feet), including an expansive Presidential Suite. Architecture will be led by Madrid-based Lamela, and interiors brought to life by AD100 honouree Belén Domecq.

"Our investment in Sevilla reflects our confidence in its continued growth as a leading destination for luxury tourism, and we are so pleased and grateful to embark on this project with the support of the municipality," says Enrique Benjumea, Founding Partner, Blasson. "Opportunities of this scale are increasingly rare. We are creating a destination that will welcome travellers to an exceptional setting that reinforces our shared commitments to sustainable tourism while showcasing the unparalleled hospitality, culinary, and wellness experiences that only Four Seasons can seamlessly deliver."

Four Seasons Hotel Sevilla will bring three new and distinct outlets for guests and locals to enjoy. Plans include a street-level restaurant with direct access to Plaza Nueva, a rooftop restaurant and bar with expansive city views, and a dynamic gathering place and lounge on the ground floor. Additional amenities will include a spa, fitness centre, and a rooftop swimming pool overlooking Sevilla's historic skyline.

Building on the success of the company's award-winning properties in Madrid and Mallorca, the arrival of Four Seasons in Sevilla underscores the luxury hospitality leader's continued focus on intentional growth in destinations that offer deep cultural resonance and meaningful experiences for luxury travellers.

Sevilla continues to attract global attention as a premier destination. With nearly five million annual visitors, the city offers a dynamic blend of history, architecture, and year-round cultural highlights. Easily accessible by high-speed rail, air, and road, Sevilla is just 2.5 hours from Madrid, with its airport serving a growing number of European and international routes.

To view more images, please click here.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 136 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Blasson

Blasson Property Investments is an investment management company founded in 2020, focused on high-end hospitality and residential projects. Blasson has a proven track-record as the reference hospitality partner for different institutional and private investors, having managed over €4.0bn (currently +€2.0bn AuM) in acquiring, repositioning and operating assets across Europe and America. As a renowned operating partner, Blasson excels in the entire deal process: from sourcing unique opportunities, structuring and closing transactions, operator selection, defining smart capex strategies through our in-house technical team, and asset management – consistently generating value across the entire transaction.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts