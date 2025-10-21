FOTILE Launches 5th Generation JQ Series in Canada -- A Decade of Trust, Now Fully Upgraded

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - FOTILE, a global leader in premium kitchen appliances and the inventor of the inclined range hood, unveils the JQG7515 (30-inch) and JQ9015 (36-inch), the 5th Generation JQ Series inclined range hood. Marking ten years of momentum in North America and the trust of more than 150,000 families, the launch advances FOTILE's healthy-kitchen vision with intelligence, performance, and refined design.

Addressing a Persistent Challenge

Kitchen smoke has long been a challenge for households, especially during high-heat stir-frying. Traditional range hoods often focus on increasing airflow but fall short in smoke capture efficiency and noise control, leaving users exposed to both smoke and sound discomfort. Over the past decade, FOTILE has remained dedicated to enhancing the cooking experience through continuous innovation and human-centred design -- making every kitchen feel more like home.

Core Highlights

Smarter Kitchen Integration

The JQG7515 and JQG9015 place intelligent technology at the core of their design, setting a new industry benchmark:

- WiFi and voice control through the FOTILE CONNECT app, with compatibility for Google Assistant and Alexa for convenient voice operation.

- Gesture activation allows users to switch the hood on or off without touching the surface, enhancing convenience while preventing water or grease marks.

- SynCook™ smart linkage connects the hood with compatible cooktops or oven ranges, automatically activating smoke extraction the moment cooking begins.

Patents and Engineering Upgrades

The Gen 5.0 inclined hood integrates four exclusive patents, including bionic aerofoil blades, a golden-angle airflow guide, a patented duct system, and the original inclined hood invention, demonstrating FOTILE's leadership in ventilation engineering.

Equipped with the new VentiCore™ Motor System, the JQG7515 and JQG9015 elevate the performance of inclined range hoods to a new level:

- Capture: Smoke coverage up to 7.5 sq.ft., achieved through FOTILE's patented inclined design that locks smoke at its source.

- Extract: A golden control zone with a wide intake delivers instant smoke capture, making it ideal for intensive stir-fry cooking.

- Expel: With a maximum static pressure of 1,030 Pa and air volume up to 1,250 CFM (HVI-certified 669 CFM), the system ensures powerful and stable ventilation even in complex duct configurations.

Market Significance

For Canadian families, the Gen 5.0 inclined hoods offer a high-performance solution to cooking smoke, creating a healthier and more comfortable kitchen environment. The series is available in three colour options -- black, white, and Misty Grey -- to complement a wide range of kitchen interior styles. For the industry, it establishes new benchmarks in suction, noise control, and smart functionality. For the brand, it reinforces FOTILE's leadership in premium kitchen appliances and its long-term commitment to healthy-kitchen innovation.

Guided by the mission Innovation Inspires Happiness, FOTILE will continue to invest in R&D and localized services to strengthen its position in Canada's premium appliance market.

